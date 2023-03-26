Which Samsung phone should you buy? Last-gen flagship Galaxy S22 or current-gen Galaxy A54

Many consumers wonder whether to pick the latest mid-range Samsung Galaxy A54 over the last-gen flagship Samsung Galaxy S22. With the Galaxy A54 offering a stunning design and flagship-like features, many users will likely ignore the premium-priced Samsung phone.

The South Korean electronics giant announced the Galaxy A54, alongside the more affordable Galaxy A23, on March 16. The A54 is priced at $449 and is yet to be available for pre-order in the United States.

The company also launched its latest line of flagships, the Galaxy S23 series, last month. With the advent of a new-gen premium line, Samsung announced a permanent price cut on the standard Galaxy S22 model, which was launched in 2022. Presently, one can grab the Galaxy S22 at a list price of $699 and enjoy additional discounts depending on the shopping platform.

To help clear the confusion about which is better, the next section features a detailed look at the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy A54 and shares a fair verdict depending on their relevance.

Samsung’s Galaxy A54 dominates mid-range smartphone spectrum, but falls short of Galaxy S22 in few aspects

Performance

The Galaxy A54 is a mid-range leader, offering reliable durability and performance quotients. Powered by the Exynos 1380 (octa-core) chipset, the smartphone offers a smooth experience for most users. It can handle general multi-tasking and light gaming without any hiccups.

The Galaxy S22, on the other hand, runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (octa-core) chipset, which is undoubtedly more potent than the Exynos 1380. Not only can it handle multi-tasking and medium to high-level gaming with ease, but the S22 also offers many impressive features (camera and display) that utilize the Snapdragon chipset’s full potential.

Display

Coming to the display, the Galaxy A54 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It supports up to 1000 nits of brightness and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

With the Galaxy S22, Samsung offers a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display protected by the stronger Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. The HDR10+ Always-On display supports up to 1300 nits of brightness and has a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Camera

Being a semi-flagship, the Galaxy A54 features an impressive, but cheaper, camera setup. The triple camera module comes with a 50 MP wide-angle sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide-angle sensor, and a 5 MP macro sensor.

The S22 also comes with a triple camera module, featuring a 50 MP wide-angle sensor, a 10 MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 12 MP ultrawide-angle sensor. Needless to say, the last-gen flagship offers a far more powerful camera setup and premium processing features than Samsung’s latest mid-range release.

Battery and other features

The Galaxy A54 comes with a whopping 5000 mAh battery, which is evidently superior to the S22’s mere 3700 mAh. However, both phones support the same charging speeds (25W). The S22 also supports wireless charging, which is missing on the A54.

Coming to software support, both devices are entitled to receive four major Android upgrades and five years of security updates. At launch, the S22 came with Android 12 and will support up to Android 16. The A54, on the other hand, comes with Android 13 and will support up to Android 17.

Needless to say, the 2023 Galaxy A54 will remain more relevant for a longer period than the 2022 Galaxy S22.

Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is a great choice for those who don’t require the impressive features that a flagship offers. It has impressive specifications that can cater to most casual smartphone users. It is also priced at $150 less than the Samsung Galaxy S22, making it easier on one’s budget.

That said, the Galaxy S22 offers premium qualities that are still relevant, even one year after its release. Not only does the flagship model win in most significant categories, but it has also become an affordable choice, now that Samsung has reduced its price considerably.

In conclusion, choosing between the two smartphones depends on the buyer's requirements. If you want a telephoto camera and prefer a faster processing experience, the Galaxy S22 is a better choice.

But if you prefer a longer battery life and aren't too particular about performance, the Galaxy A54 is a bang for the buck.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

