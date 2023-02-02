How does the Samsung Galaxy S23 stack up against Samsung Galaxy S22?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 was revealed as the latest base model in the S23 series during the Galaxy Unpacked event. It boasts powerful performance, advanced camera capabilities, and a range of exciting features, making it a highly hyped release.

However, the older model, the Galaxy S22, should not be overlooked despite its age. It remains one of Samsung's most capable phones and offers exceptional performance in all areas. It is important to consider what both devices have to offer and compare their features to determine how they stand against each other.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Galaxy S22 killer?

Specification

Specification Galaxy S22 Galaxy S23 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.1 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 120 Hz 6.1 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 120 Hz RAM 8 GB 8 GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Camera 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto Price $699 $799

Design and display

The Galaxy S23 and S22 both have similar screen sizes, measuring 6.1 inches. However, there are some noticeable differences between the two models. The cameras on the S23 are positioned separately, while on the S22 they are housed in a single rectangular module.

In terms of color options, the S23 is available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender, while the S22 comes in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold, and Bora Purple. Also, both the S23 and S22 have FHD displays and an adaptive refresh rate of 48Hz to 120Hz.

The maximum brightness on the S23 is now rated at 1,750 nits, compared to the 1,300 nits on the standard S22. Additionally, the S23 features Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both its front and back, offering improved durability compared to the Gorilla Glass Victus Plus used on the S22.

Performance and camera

The Galaxy S23 series comes with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13, while the Galaxy S22 will be able to receive the update soon. The former is expected to receive up to Android 17 through Samsung's four-year Android update schedule, while the latter will end at Android 16.

The Galaxy S22 is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, considered the best Android chipset at the time of its launch. However, consumers in regions outside the US received the phone with the Exynos 2200 chip, which was still powerful but not as capable as the Snapdragon version.

For the Galaxy S23, Samsung has opted for Snapdragon chips for all markets, specifically the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy series. This special version of the chip is unique to the company and promises higher performance compared to other Android phones with the same chipset.

Additionally, Samsung boasts that the S23 and S23 Plus will deliver the "world's fastest mobile graphics," making them ideal for gaming.

Both the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 have the same rear camera hardware, which consists of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP 3x optical telephoto camera. The only change is the front camera on S23 with a 12MP sensor.

However, Samsung has made improvements to the camera software, such as improving the Nightography mode for low-light photography and adding new features like the Astro hyper-lapse mode and 8K recording at 30fps for smoother video.

It remains to be seen how the Galaxy S23 will perform in the long run, despite the fact that the S22 is an excellent phone. The latter boasts upgrades to camera features and performance, making it an attractive option for smartphone users. The upgrade seems promising, but its actual performance can only be determined over time.

