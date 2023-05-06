ROG Phone 7 Ultimate vs ROG Phone 7: Is it worth paying extra?

Both the recently launched ROG flagships, the ROG Phone 7 and the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, are great phones in their respective segments but is the latter worth paying an extra $400 for? Here, we will be taking a look at the two to find out. These phones will be judged based on their performance and features, among other metrics.

Is ROG Phone 7 Ultimate the best Android option available right now?

Boasting one of the best spec sheets ever seen on a phone, the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate begs the question: Is this the best Android ever? The answer is complicated. Read on to understand why.

Key differences

ROG Phone 7 ROG Phone 7 Ultimate ROG Vision - Present Aeroactive Cooler - Included Memory 12 GB 16 GB AeroActive Portal - Present

Memory

The ROG Phone 7 is one of the fastest Android phones money can buy (Image via Stuff)

Here, the Ultimate has an advantage over its sibling: 16 GB of blazing-fast LPDDR5x RAM compared to 12, 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage compared to 256. However, it is worth noting that these numbers only become apparent under heavy gaming conditions and benchmark apps.

To an average user, the difference in RAM will make no noticeable difference, but two times as much storage is unlikely to go unnoticed. However, for those who desire the most powerful phone money can buy, the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is the way to go.

Display

Both phones use the same 6.78 inch 2448 x 1080 Samsung AMOLED display. It has a refresh rate of 165 Hz, the highest in any smartphone display ever. Coupled with that, it has a touch sampling rate (TSR) of 300 Hz.

Camera

The ROG Phone 7 has an IMX766 50 MP sensor (Image via Cashify)

Again, both phones use the same rear camera: a Sony IMX766 50 MP sensor that takes decent, usable photos (unlike past ROG Phones, which often shipped with a lackluster camera setup). They also share a 32 MP front camera.

Design

This is where the difference between the two otherwise almost identical phones begins to show. For one, the Ultimate has the ROG-characteristic ROG Vision display on the back, an LED matrix display on the rear face of the phone that shows notifications and custom animations.

It also has the new AeroActive Portal, which is a hatch on the back of the phone that opens up to allow the AeroActive Cooler to cool the CPU directly. Asus claims that it significantly reduces heating.

The ROG Phone 7 is available in two colors: Storm White and Phantom Black, whereas the Ultimate is available only in Storm White. However, this is unlikely to deter someone from buying what is currently the world's most powerful phone. Notably, it is more powerful than quite a few laptops too.

Last but not least, there are two problems that buyers must be conscious of before purchasing either phone. First, they both have very poor ingress protection ratings. In an age where mid-rangers like the Samsung Galaxy A34, which retails for around $450, have an IP67 rating, these phones, despite costing twice or thrice as much, ship with a lackluster IP54.

Second, both of them have quite a chunky top and bottom bezels. These are present to accommodate the amazing stereo speakers these phones have and are convenient for gamers as they provide grip without covering the display. Still, an average user might find them a bit irksome. However, they conceal the front camera, giving the classic uninterrupted screen characteristic of ROG phones.

AeroActive Cooler

While both the phones were designed keeping the AeroActive Cooler in mind, the Ultimate ships with the cooler in the box itself, making it a complete gaming package. ROG Phone 7 users can purchase the cooler separately if they want, but it won't be as effective as the AeroActive Portal is missing.

Speaking of the cooler, it is an outstanding piece of hardware. Not only does it cool the phone by up to 25 ℃, it also has four physical, programmable buttons. This raises the total number of customizable buttons on the phone to six (there are two in-built capacitative shoulder triggers on both phones), each of which can be allotted specific functions in-game.

It also has a subwoofer built into it that takes the already outstanding speaker assembly to a whole new level.

Conclusion

As you can see, the differences between the two phones are few but major. In conclusion, if you are a hardcore gamer, the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is the way to go. If not, the ROG Phone 7 will be more than enough for your daily needs.

