Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate vs ROG 7 Ultimate: Is the new smartphone worth the extra cash? (2023) 

With the recent flagship launch, Asus' ROG 7 Ultimate has taken the smartphone market by storm and people are wondering if they should upgrade or not. Tech enthusiasts are claiming this to be the best gaming phone that you can have right now, but the question rises: Is it a worthy successor, if not a replacement, to its predecessor, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate?

There are many factors to consider for a fair comparison between the two devices. The ROG Phone 6D Ultimate was announced in October last year, and was hugely appreciated by the gaming community for the innovation it carried.

This article will consider technical specifications like display, performance, and camera to see whether spending extra cash on the new ASUS premium smartphone is worth it or not.

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate vs ROG 7 Ultimate

Here is a detailed comparison between the two "ultimate" gaming devices from the Taiwanese tech giant:

Overall specifications

Device ASUS ROG Phone 6D Ultimate ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, Mali G710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Octa-core, Adreno 740 RAM 16GB LPDDR5X 16GB LPDDR5X Display 6.78-inch AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate Main Cameras 50 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera, 13 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 5MP Macro 50 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera, 13 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 5 MP Macro Optical Zoom NA NA Video Recording Up to 8K 24 FPS Up to 8K 24 FPS Storage 512GB UFS 3.1 512GB UFS 4.0 Battery 6000mAh, 65W fast charging 6000mAh, Quick Charge 5.0 Charging Speed 65W in the box 65W in the box Accessories in the box Type C to Type C cable, Sim ejector, 65W Power Adapter, Aero case Type C to Type C cable, Sim ejector, 65W Power Adapter, Aero case Price Starts at $1170 Expected $1350

Looking at the overall features of both the phones, we can see a trend develop. Most features are similar and slightly upgraded, but the deal-breaker included in the ROG 7 Ultimate is its processor. The latest and fastest Android chip, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is embedded inside the 7 series and it makes all the difference.

The price point of the ROG 7 Ultimate is expected to be around $1300 and the 6D Ultimate is selling from $1170. Is the processor as well as other features worth the extra money?

Performance

The ROG 7 Ultimate wins hands down in this department. It is equipped with the most powerful processor available for Android right now and can handle long, heavy gaming sessions smoothly. Most flagships that are coming out are using this chip and for good reason. It is powerful yet battery efficient and provides good GPU performance, making it an attractive choice for gaming devices.

On the other hand, the ROG 6D Ultimate is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, the best from MediaTek. This device can still be called a gaming beast as it can run any game you throw at it, but it slacks in terms of benchmark scores from the Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 2.

Display

Undisturbed display of the ROG phone 7 (Image via GSMArena)

There is no competition if you are thinking about whose display is better. Both are the same in terms of viewability, pixel density, and resolution. The signature look on the front AMOLED panels of these devices is an undisturbed screen, scrapped off of the camera notch. No, the front camera is still there, just hidden somewhere inside the narrow bezels for a seamless gaming experience.

Both devices have a screen refresh rate of 165Hz, which matters when it comes to pulling out the highest refresh rates possible when gaming. It makes these devices a wonderful choice if you enjoy games with good graphics and visuals like Honkai Star Rail or Genshin Impact.

Camera

Are you looking for a camera phone and confused between the ROG 7 Ultimate and the ROG 6D Ultimate? Well, you shouldn't be, because these are not photography-oriented devices. Yes, they can take good-quality photos thanks to the SonyIMX766 primary sensors. The shots are above average in natural lighting conditions and take good dynamic range shots, but they are not the best.

Cameras are not the ultimate selling point for these devices and the majority of the user experience and power is diverted to provide the best gaming experience.

Battery

You cannot complain about the battery on these smartphones. They come with dual channel 6000mAh batteries that can be charged at a speed of 65W. The ROG 7 Ultimate also supports QuickCharge 5.0 giving it an upper hand over its predecessor.

These phones support two Type-C charging ports and AeroCool technology. As such, these are excellent choices for streaming games across platforms. You can enjoy long sessions of gaming without worrying about heating or running out of battery, making them the best gaming phones out there.

Verdict

Now, the best part is, which device should you go for or is the ROG 7 Ultimate worth upgrading to? If you already own a ROG 6D Ultimate, then it is best to wait for the next generation of phones. The ROG 7 Ultimate, yes, is the best device for gaming right now. However, at the rates at which processor manufacturers are putting out their products, we can expect to see the ROG Phone 8 series in a year or two.

The ROG 7 Ultimate has a top-notch display, amazing battery life, and somewhat above-average cameras. And if you are searching for a device to buy for gaming and streaming, you should definitely go for the ROG 7 Ultimate, for the ultimate gaming experience.

