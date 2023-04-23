5 best phones to play Honkai Star Rail

The upcoming 3D RPG game Honkai Star Rail by MiHoYo Studios has the gaming community hyped. The previous most popular release by the studio was Genshin Impact, thanks to its visually-appealing graphics, colorful esthetics, and addictive gameplay. The upcoming title has already crossed 10 million pre-registrations across platforms and will finally be released on April 26, 2023.

For a seamless gameplay experience, owning a device with all the necessary features and hardware is essential. This article lists the five best mobile devices you can buy for the best Honkai Star Rail gaming experience.

Top 5 devices to play Honkai Star Rail

Here is a list of the five best phones to play Honkai Star Rail right now:

1) ASUS ROG Phone 7

ASUS recently launched the ROG Phone 7 with features that place it above many of its competitors. It comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and Aerocool technology.

The ROG Phone 7 boasts a gorgeous Samsung AMOLED display for an engaging gaming experience. The battery is rated 6000mAh and supports QuickCharge 5.0. Equipped with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, this is one of the best devices to play Honkai Star Rail.

Device ASUS ROG Phone 7 Platform Android Specs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display (1,200 nits peak, 165Hz), 6,000 mAh Battery, 65W charging

2) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max features Apple's most recent mobile silicon, the A16 Bionic chip. It has a 6.7-inch LPTO Super Retina XDR display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, making it ideal for gaming.

Despite not being a gaming-centric phone, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of the most powerful devices available that offers a lag-free experience. Honkai Star Rail will run smoothly on Apple's latest flagship.

Device Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Platform iOS Specs Apple 16 Bionic, 6GB RAM, up to 1TB NVMe storage, 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display (2,000 nits peak, 120Hz), 4,323 mAh battery

3) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung's premium flagship, the S23 Ultra, is a popular choice for photography. However, you can consider using this device to play Honkai Star Rail, as it is well-equipped.

With up to 12 gigs of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, the segment's best Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is among the few key features that can run the game lag-free. The Dynamic AMOLED display is highly color accurate, offering an enjoyable gaming experience.

Device Platform Platform Android Specs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (1,750 nits peak, 120Hz), 5,000 mAh Battery, 45W charging

4) OnePlus 11

The OnePlus 11, one of the most recent phones on the market, is an excellent choice for fans of graphic-intensive games. It has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Customers can select between 128GB UFS 3.1 and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage capacities.

The OnePlus 11 has a 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display, a powerful processor, and high RAM. Its refresh rate of up to 120Hz is another plus point. The OnePlus 11 can handle heavy gaming duties thanks to its powerful cooling system and long battery life.

Device OnePlus 11 Platform Android Specs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 or 256GB UFS 4.0 variant, 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display (1,300 nits, 120Hz), 5,000 mAh battery, 100W charging

5) Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is a recent Android-based flagship phone that has rapidly gained popularity. It is a performance beast powered by Snapdragon's latest Gen 2 chipset, with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a Li-Ion battery with a capacity of 4,820 mAh and a charging speed of 120W. The device can handle long hours of gaming thanks to its premium chipset configuration and LiquidCool Technology, making it a great option to play Honkai Star Rail.

Device Xiaomi 13 Pro Platform Android Specs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, 6.73-inch AMOLED display (1,900 nits peak, 120Hz), 4,820 mAh battery, 120W charging

This is a non-exhaustive list of phones currently available in the market. For more such informative articles, follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech news.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

