Since the announcement of the ROG Phone 7, the Taiwanese tech giant ASUS has waged a battle over the already available Android flagship phones. The best available on the market right now is Samsung's S23 Ultra, equipped with a great processor, splendid cameras, and a tremendous fan following. ASUS designed its ultimate device this year, keeping gamers in mind, while the Samsung S23 Ultra is an amazing phone with great reviews all over the internet.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a high-resolution camera system and a sleek design. The ROG Phone 7 is designed for gamers, with features such as a high-refresh-rate display, advanced cooling, and customizable RGB lighting.

This article will compare all the major features of both devices in terms of display, performance, and camera, and might help you choose your next Android flagship phone.

ROG Phone 7 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the ultimate Android flagship battle

Let's look at the overall specs and terms of use that a customer might consider while buying these phones. Are gamers going to win? Let's find out.

Overall specifications

Device Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ASUS ROG Phone 7 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Octa-core, Adreno 510 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Octa-core, Adreno 740 RAM Upto 12GB LPDDR5X 16GB LPDDR5X Display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate Main Cameras 200 MP f/1.7, Wide Angle, Primary Camera, 12 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 10 MP f/2.4 Telephoto Camera, 10MP f/4.9 50 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera, 13 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 5 MP Macro Optical Zoom 10X NA Video Recording Up to 8K 30 FPS Up to 8K 24 FPS Storage Upto 1 TB UFS 4.0 512GB UFS 4.0 Battery 5000 mAh, 45W fast charging 6000mAh, Quick Charge 5.0 Charging Speed 45W 65W in the box Accessories in the box Type C to Type C cable, Sim ejector Type C to Type C cable, Sim ejector, 65W Power Adapter, Aero case Price Starts at $1099 Expected $999

Both devices operate on the latest Android 13, but the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might have a more functional UI, the OneUI 5.1, while the ROG Phone 7 flaunts its ZenUI. The pricing of both of these phones varies, and it is for good reasons. Starting from $1199, the S23 Ultra offers a more photography-oriented user experience than the $999 expected ASUS ROG Phone 7.

The ROG Phone 7 is built for intense, long gaming sessions, which explains the price difference. If you are a serious streamer or want to outperform everyone in your games, the ROG Phone 7 is a wonderful choice.

Performance

These beasts are powered by Qualcomm's latest, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which is more than capable of handling any task you throw at it. It is no wonder that Samsung Galaxy is giving out more than gorgeous photos and videos, and ASUS ROG Phone 7 along with its Aerocool technology, can run any game for a long stretch of time.

Another notable similarity in hardware is the usage of LPDDR5X RAM disks in the devices. The ROG 7 has only one variant device which is 16GB paired with 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has several variants of RAM and storage combinations, with the best option being the 12GB RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. However, most users don't need that much raw power and can go for the other variants, which will be a little more pocket friendly.

Camera

When comparing these phones in terms of the camera only, we have a clear winner which might as well be the best photography phone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It has more than enough hardware and software features that an average might use for his photography.

The 200MP primary sensor along with the 10 MP telephoto lens is just unbeatable and you can also do astrophotography with long exposure and other specific modes available inside the camera app.

The ROG 7 might not outshine the S23 Ultra, but it takes good quality HDR images and performs well enough for casual photography, thanks to the Sony IMX766 sensor. Most buyers are not intending to do photography with gaming devices, so it is only fair that we don't expect professional-quality images from them.

Display

Undisturbed display of the ROG phone 7 ( Image via GSMArena)

ASUS' gaming beast has jumped ranks among the best display phones. It has a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. On the front panel, the game and graphics operate extremely well.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is not a gaming phone. Its stunning, grand 6.8-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display, on the other hand, enables head-on fighting against ROG. Yes, you can play games on the S23 Ultra pretty smoothly, and the display isn't bad at all, but the ROG 7 is superior for long gaming sessions because of its signature Aerocool technology.

Battery

ROG Phone 7 is expected to have a massive battery as a gaming device and it fulfills them with the 6000mAh battery that supports QuickCharge 5.0 and comes with a 65W PD charger in the box. It has two USB Type-C ports, one at the bottom and another at the side to enable streamers to go live seamlessly. The S23 Ultra with a 5000mAh battery capacity only supports 45W fast charging.

Verdict

The choice of the flagship Android depends on the user, their intentions for the device, and what requirements a smartphone accommodates in their daily lives. If you are a passionate gamer looking for the greatest experience and competitive advantage, the ROG Phone 7 is the device for you.

Yes, there is a noticeable price difference between the two smartphones and one can easily get confused as most of the specs are similar. For long sessions of gaming, the S23 Ultra might not be the best device, but it's the ideal option for the overall user and camera experience.

If you don't mind an 8.15-ounce phone bulging out of your pockets, the ROG Phone 7 is not a bad choice.

