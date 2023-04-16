ROG Phone 7 vs iPhone 14

The ROG Phone 7 and iPhone 14 are available on the market for approximately the same price range, with both phones equipped with best-in-class hardware and features, making it tough to choose between them. The Asus ROG Phone 7 is a gaming device, while the iPhone 14 was Apple's compact flagship phone last year. We'll look at how these two devices differ in terms of design, display, camera, performance, and software.

Asus, a Taiwanese multinational computer hardware and electronics company, has released the ROG Phone 7. With its advanced features and powerful hardware, it's designed specifically for gamers and promises to provide the ultimate gaming experience. The iPhone 14, on the other hand, is Apple's most recent iteration of its iconic smartphone, known for its sleek design and iconic user interface.

Which device provides the best user experience? Which one has the most impressive specs? This comparison seeks to provide an in-depth examination of both devices in order to assist you in making an informed decision when purchasing your next smartphone.

ROG Phone 7: Android vs iOS once again

iPhones have quite a fan following due to valid reasons, their premium design and OS is appealing to general users. The recent launch by ASUS has yet again provoked the long-running tech battle between iOS and Android devices.

Overall specs

Device Apple iPhone 14 ASUS ROG Phone 7 Processor Apple A15 Bionic, Apple GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Octa-core, Adreno 740 RAM 6GB LPDDR4X 16GB LPDDR5X Display 6.1-inch OLED, 60Hz refresh rate 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate Main Cameras 12 MP f/1.5, Wide Angle Primary Camera, 12 MP f/2.4, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 50 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera, 13 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 5 MP Macro Optical Zoom 2X NA Video Recording Up to 8K 24 FPS Up to 8K 24 FPS Storage 128GB NVMe 512GB UFS 4.0 Battery 3279 mAh, 20W fast charging 6000mAh, Quick Charge 5.0 Charging Speed 20W 65W in the box Accessories in the box Type C to Type C cable, Sim ejector Type C to Type C cable, Sim ejector, 65W Power Adapter, Aero case Price Starts at $799 Expected $999

Both devices have their strengths and they operate on iOS v16 and Zen UI respectively. Arguably, iOS gives a more premium user experience when compared to other Android OS. While the iPhone 14 is priced at around $799, the ROG Phone 7 is expected to be priced at around $999.

This ASUS device is designed for heavyweight gaming, while the iPhone 14 is known to give a delightful user experience and excellent camera output. For a serious gamer, the ROG series is the device of choice, but don't get it wrong, the software optimization on the iPhone 14 makes it a pretty good gaming device as well.

Processor and performance

Qualcomm's latest AI-powered SnapDragon 8 Gen 2 is providing processing backup to the ROG Phone 7 and Apple's Bionic A16 is behind the back cover of the iPhone 14.

Thus, the ROG series is smooth and fluid when it comes to gaming and outperforms other phones in the market, but most users don't require that much power in their palms for everyday usage and can easily have the best mobile experience with the iPhone 14.

While the ROG phone 7 has 16 gigs of LPDDR5X RAM, the iPhone 14 is operating on a well-optimized 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. Most of the time, the difference in performance output is unnoticeable and they can carry out tasks equally well. But for long sessions of gaming, the ROG phone is the device of choice.

Camera

Here comes the catch when comparing the two devices. If you are looking for a phone for photography, the Apple iPhone 14 takes the leap as it has well-balanced hardware and the software is highly optimized. The photos on the iPhone 14 are color accurate and detailed.

The ROG Phone 7 is not designed for photography but the Sony IMX766 sensor manages to capture HDR images in all lighting conditions and works fine for someone who likes that kind of color output. After all, it comes to the user's choice when it comes to their photos. Both devices can record up to 8k in 24fps and do a pretty good job.

Display

Undisturbed display of the ROG phone 7 ( Image via GSMArena)

The front panel of the ROG Phone 7 is winning the battle against the iPhone 14 when it comes to display. It flaunts a fluid Super AMOLED display that can refresh at up to 165Hz and is no match for the iPhone 14's 60Hz OLED panel.

Games feel like running water and lag-free and can definitely substitute other gaming phones out there. Demanding games like Genshin Impact and Fortnite will feel as smooth as an arcade game on the ASUS gaming beast.

Yes, games can be played on the iPhone 14, and for a casual gamer, it is more than enough. However, heavy gaming demands good processing and a beautiful display, which the ASUS ROG 7 paired with Aerocooling technology boasts.

Battery

The ROG 7 series is after all a gaming phone, including a massive 6000mAh battery that can be charged via two Type-C ports on the bottom and side of the phone. If you're a streamer, the side outlet is ideal, and the battery supports Quick Charge 5.0 technology.

The Apple iPhone 14 on the other hand, falls short due to its limited battery size and comparably slow charging speeds. Batteries are not USPs for iPhones after all.

Verdict

Now you will be told that your choice depends. It depends on the preference and intentions behind buying your smartphone. If you like games and play them casually, like color-accurate photos and a premium design, you should grab your iPhone 14.

If you are a gamer who doesn't mind carrying eight ounces of in their pocket bulge and likes your devices to be cool during long gaming sessions, spending $999 on the ROG Phone 7 is a wise choice.

On a similar note, are you still confused and want to choose an Android device? Check out the features of ROG 7 vs. OnePlus 11 and ROG 7 vs. Galaxy S23.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes