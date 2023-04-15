The ROG Phone 7 and Samsung Galaxy S23 have created quite a stir among tech enthusiasts and consumers alike. Both phones are expected to have cutting-edge features and performance, making it difficult for buyers to decide between them. The Asus ROG Phone 7 is a gaming-focused device, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 is the South Korean company's latest compact flagship phone. Both phones have powerful processors, high-resolution displays, and sophisticated camera systems.

The ROG Phone 7 is geared towards gamers, with features like a high-refresh-rate display, advanced cooling, and customizable RGB lighting. The Samsung Galaxy S23, on the other hand, includes a high-resolution camera system and a sleek design.

This article will compare the ROG Phone 7 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 in terms of design, performance, camera, battery life, and other critical features to help you decide which phone is best for you.

Android Flagship Battle, ROG Phone 7 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23

The compact flagship of Samsung will have tough competition after the most recent launch by ASUS, the ROG Phone 7. Let's consider which is better and what options a buyer should choose.

Overall specs

Device Samsung Galaxy S23 ASUS ROG Phone 7 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Octa-core, Adreno 740 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Octa-core, Adreno 740 RAM 8GB 16GB Display 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate Main Cameras 50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera, 12 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 10 MP f/2.4, Telephoto Camera 50 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera, 13 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 5 MP Macro Optical Zoom 3X NA Video Recording Up to 8K 30 FPS Up to 8K 24 FPS Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 512GB UFS 4.0 Battery 3900 mAh, 45W fast charging 6000mAh, Quick Charge 5.0 Charging Speed 25W 65W in the box Accessories in the box Type C to Type C cable, Sim ejector Type C to Type C cable, Sim ejector, 65W Power Adapter, Aero case Price Starts at $799 Expected $999

While both the devices have Android 13 as their OS, the Samsung Galaxy S23 has arguably the most functional UI, OneUI 5.1, and the ROG Phone 7 flaunts ZenUI. While the S23 is priced at $799, the ROG Phone 7 is expected to start at $999. This does make a difference when looking at the performance and overall output of both these smartphones.

The ROG Phone 7 is designed for heavy, long gaming sessions, hence the difference in pricing. If you are a severe gamer or streamer or want to outshine everyone in their games, the ROG Phone 7 is an excellent option.

Processor and performance

Both devices are powered by Qualcomm's latest AI-powered SnapDragon 8 Gen 2. This processor is more than capable of handling heavy gaming and image processing. The devices in question here make use of the processor differently.

While the Samsung S23 is focused more on user experience and photography, the ROG Phone 7 is using the power of the flagship SoC to outperform gaming demands. One thing to note, Samsung's ultimate flagship for 2023, the S23 Ultra, uses the same SoC as the processor and is incomparable to other phones in benchmarks.

Both devices boast their LPDDR5X RAMs. The S23 manages 8GB, and the gaming-centric ROG operates on 16 gigs of RAM. Regarding storage, Samsung falls behind with its UFS 3.1 compared to ASUS's UFS 4.0 512GB storage. However, both devices perform smoothly the tasks they are meant for.

Camera

In the photography department, both phones have capable hardware. While the S23 is somewhat better in software-based image processing, the ROG 7 has a Sony IMX766 sensor. It is not a photography-oriented phone but works well in different lighting conditions.

Thanks to the SnapDragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, both phones support up to 8k video recordings. Whether it comes to videography or photography, it depends on how you want to use it and how you like the colors in your photos.

Display

Undisturbed display of the ROG phone 7 ( Image via GSMArena)

Regarding the display panel, the gaming beast by ASUS has leaped. It offers a beautifully calm 165Hz refresh rate 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display. The game and graphics run ultra-smooth on the front panel.

Samsung Galaxy S23 is not a phone designed for gaming. However, it provides head-on combat with its gorgeous, compact 6.1-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display. Yes, you can play games on the S23, and the display will not bother you, but the ROG 7 is better for long gaming sessions due to its signature Aerocool technology.

Battery

As a gaming phone, ROG 7 series have a massive 6000mAh battery that can be charged via two type-C ports on the bottom and side of the phone. The outlet on the side is great if you are a streamer, and the battery supports Quick Charge 5.0 technology.

On the other hand, the Samsung S23 has a comparably smaller battery, rated at 3900mAh, falls short in front of its competitor, and supports fast charging up to 45W.

Verdict

Here comes the best part, where you will be told that it depends. The choice of device that you should go for depends upon your intention of using the device. If you are a serious gamer who needs the best experience and a leap against other players, the ROG Phone 7 is your device.

But as a regular user who plays games casually, spending $999 (speculated price) might not be your option.

Another significant difference between the devices mentioned above is their weight. If you like a compact phone that is easy to carry and manage one-handedly, you should go for the S23. Since ROG phones have the impression of weighing more than 8.15 ounces, they might not be the best device bulging out of your pockets.

