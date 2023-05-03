ROG Phone 7 Ultimate vs iPhone 14 Pro: How do the two pro smartphones compare

Asus recently launched its latest gaming powerhouse, the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. Of course, the iPhone 14 Pro is still Apple's most powerful smartphone, with the latest Apple A16 Bionic chipset bringing in more power than ever. On the other hand, the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which promises to offer better thermal efficiency and better-sustained performance than last-gen chipsets. So, we compare the two flagship smartphones in this post to see which is better.

As we all know, both smartphones come with entirely different operating systems. Also, the iPhone 14 Pro targets those who prefer all-round performance, whereas the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate targets the gaming audience. As a result, in this article, we will thoroughly analyze both of these phones' performance, display, camera, and overall specifications.

ROG Phone 7 Ultimate vs. iPhone 14 Pro: It's Android vs. Apple all over again

Apple massively sells its latest iPhones yearly, and the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is no different. On the other hand, the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate only caters to those who want to enjoy games on their smartphone most of the time. Let us now compare these two devices.

ROG Global @ASUS_ROG

Dare to show your true style with ROG



#Snapdragon #ROGPhone7 #ForThoseWhoDare The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate showcases the creative spirit of ROG.Dare to show your true style with ROG The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate showcases the creative spirit of ROG.Dare to show your true style with ROG 💪#Snapdragon #ROGPhone7 #ForThoseWhoDare https://t.co/txR8WsXPEk

Overall specifications

Device Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Apple iPhone 14 Pro Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A16 Bionic RAM 16GB RAM 6GB RAM Display 6.78-inches 165Hz AMOLED 6.1-inches 120Hz OLED Main Camera 50MP + 13MP + 5MP 48MP + 12MP + 12MP Optical zoom NA 3X optical zoom Video Recording [email protected] [email protected] Storage 512GB Upto 1TB Battery 6,000mAh 3200mAh Charging speed 65W 20W Accessories in the box Type C to Type C cable, SIM ejector pin, 65W charger, Aero case, Aeroactive cooler Type C to lighting cable, SIM ejector pin Price Starts at $1.100 Starts at $999

As we look at both the smartphone's specifications, we can see that the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate has much better specifications. However, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro outshines in the software department, as iOS 16 offers a much more polished and refined UI experience over the iPhone 7 Ultimate's Zen UI.

Due to it being built for lengthy, intensive gaming sessions, the ROG Phone 7 is more expensive. As a result, whether you're a streamer or gamer, it's a great choice.

Processor and performance

The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is powered by Qualcomm's most recent and potent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, whereas Apple's Bionic A16 powers the iPhone 14 Pro. As a result, the ROG series performs better than other phones on the market and is slick and fluid in gaming. Still, most users only need a little processing power for daily use and can efficiently perform most tasks with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro.

The iPhone 14 Pro uses a well-optimized 6GB RAM, whereas the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate has 16GB RAM. They can do jobs equally well most of the time, and the difference in performance output is barely perceptible. But ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is the best for prolonged gaming sessions.

Camera

In terms of cameras, the two phones are certainly poles apart. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is the best phone if you're searching for one for photography since it features well-balanced hardware and finely optimized software, especially in the videography department. The iPhone 14 Pro also takes very bright, detailed low-light shots with minimal noise.

Although the Sony IMX766 sensor on the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate can shoot perfect images, the phone is not meant for photography enthusiasts. Therefore, when it comes to videos, users ultimately have a choice. The smartphone can record 8K video footage but is shot without any image stabilization. Hence, the iPhone 14 Pro outclasses the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate in the camera department.

Display

ROG Phone 7 Ultimate full view display (Image via Cnet)

Regarding display, the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is better than the iPhone 14 Pro. A fluid Super AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz powers the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. The 120Hz display on the Apple iPhone 14 Pro also gives a fluid experience, but it certainly isn't as smooth as the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate.

On the ROG phone 7 Ultimate, the majority of the most recent multiplayer games will also feel much smoother. Dynamic Island offers a different experience, but the iPhone 14 Pro is preferable for regular surfing or scrolling.

Battery

Being a gaming phone, the ROG 7 series has a 6000mAh battery that can be charged using the Type-C ports on the bottom and side of the device. The side outlet is perfect for gamers who use the Aercooler while playing games, and the battery supports Quick Charge 5.0 technology with a maximum power output of 65W.

While the Apple iPhone 14 Pro can last all day, you must charge it twice if you play many games. Additionally, it takes much longer for the 20W wired setting to charge the smartphone than the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate fully.

Verdict

The decision between the two smartphones ultimately comes down to the sort of smartphone user you are. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is an excellent option if you enjoy casual gaming, want a more versatile smartphone, and enjoy taking pictures.

The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is a far better option if you're a gamer who doesn't take many photos and wants to experience the quickest refresh rate on your smartphone. It also promises a much better battery life.

You can also look at our different comparisons of the Asus ROG Phone 7 with other smartphones. For example, compare the ROG 7 vs. OnePlus 11 and ROG 7 vs. Galaxy S23.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes