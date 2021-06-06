5 best multiplayer games like PUBG Mobile for Android devices

PUBG Mobile ushered in a golden era for multiplayer and battle royale games. Players can compete and team up with real people in real time.

Many players prefer multiplayer games over single-player ones since PUBG Mobile came to the scene. Social interaction, unpredictability and the highly competitive nature makes multiplayer games far better than single-player shooting games.

For Android users, the Play Store has several decent offerings in the multiplayer shooting games category.

5 handpicked multiplayer games like PUBG Mobile on Play Store

1) COD Mobile

Image via Call Of Duty (YouTube)

Undeniably, this is the best PUBG Mobile-like multiplayer game players can play. With a much-loved video game series behind it, COD Mobile has a dedicated fan base.

COD Mobile features maps from COD: Black Ops and COD: Modern Warfare for multiplayer mode. Form a squad or go solo and face 99 other players.

Get it here.

2) Garena Free Fire

Image via Garena Free Fire

This is the best multiplayer shooter and battle royale game under 1 GB. Free Fire has it all: cool weapons, a vast map, and intense action-packed battles.

You will face 49 other players in a 10-minute wild battle royale. Players can also form squads or survive solo. Clash Mode allows for quick 4v4 matches.

Get it here.

3) Armed Heist: TPS 3D Sniper shooting gun games

Image via ViralCone

This is more of a shooting game rather than a battle royale. Imagine a mix of GTA, Free Fire and bank robberies. The gameplay takes a step away from typical shooting games though.

Players team up with their friends to loot a bank. Mean weapons, vehicles, a 3D open map, 20 locations and over 70 missions make this TPS game exciting.

Get it here.

4) Modern Strike Online: Free PvP FPS shooting game

Image via Azur Interactive Games (YouTube)

Fans of 5v5 multiplayer shooting games need to try out Modern Strike. The game features the controls of PUBG Mobile and CS:GO-type weapon skins.

Modern Strike has five combat modes including TDM and Special Ops. The FPS game's 5v5 mode has 14 original maps.

Get it here.

5) Infinity Ops: Online FPS Cyberpunk Shooter

Image via Tap.io

Infinity Ops is like PUBG Mobile and Cyberpunk rolled into one. The FPS game has Cyberpunk-like futuristic graphics and weapons. Apart from TDM, Free mode and Death matches, players can create a custom lobby and invite their friends over.

Aside from the basic shooting features, the game has jetpacks, clans, low gravity, laser machineguns and many more exciting features.

Get it here.

Also read: 5 best tips to use snipers in Free Fire for accurate headshots

Edited by Gautham Balaji