5 best tips to use snipers in Free Fire for accurate headshots

Free Fire has a robust selection of firearms. They are divided into many different categories, such as ARs, SMGs, shotguns, and snipers. It's imperative to be able to effectively use each of them to become a better player.

For long-range combat, the KAR98K, the AWM, and the M82B are excellent weapons. The following tips will assist players in becoming better at using sniper rifles and getting more headshots.

How to land more headshots using snipers in Free Fire

1) Practice

Players can use the training island to get used to weapons

Practice is the key to improvement, and there is no substitute for it. There is a target range in the training island that players can use to train their mechanical abilities.

Gamers can practice hitting the stationary targets at first and then moving ones. Later on, they can also head to the combat zone and play a few Clash Squad games.

2) Characters combinations

Choosing the right combination of characters can be very helpful in elevating the overall gameplay of the users. Players can use Laura's Sharp Shooter ability, which increases the accuracy when they are scoped in.

Initially, the buff in the accuracy is by 10, and at the maximum level, it is 30. Having this character can assist players in shooting down enemies with headshots from a range.

Having Moco's Hacker Eye in the combination can also prove to be quite beneficial as once the enemy has been shot, the information about their location is shared.

3) Sensitivity settings

Sensitivity settings in Free Fire

The sensitivity settings in Garena Free Fire undoubtedly have a significant impact on how players perform. However, there is no ideal range, as it is entirely subjective and heavily influenced by the player's preference.

Users should have it at the higher end of the scale to avoid problems while scoping and hit headshots. In addition to this, players shouldn't switch between the settings very often.

4) Taking a fight from a higher ground

It is recommended to take fights from higher grounds (Image via Free Fire)

A piece of advice for players is to try to fight their opponents from the higher ground since this gives them a significant advantage, especially when they use snipers.

As a result, players will be able to land more headshots and knock their opponents out.

5) Predicting the movement of the opponent

A crucial aspect of successfully executing headshots with snipers is predicting the action of the enemy. Since the opponent does not always stand still, users need to estimate how they will move about and take their shots.

The ability to guess the same would come with experience. Players will be gaining that after they play more matches in Garena Free Fire.

Edited by Ravi Iyer