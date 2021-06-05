Free Fire OB28 update: New Airship 1v1, Bumper Cars, and chat emojis teased by Garena

Updates are among the reasons behind the massive success of Garena Free Fire. They are released every few months, and a plethora of new features make their way into the game with them. As always, the Advance Server precedes the final update.

Recently, the Advance Server for the latest iteration drew to an end. The Free Fire OB28 version is now expected to be released in the next few days.

After the immense success of the OB27 patch, fans are incredibly excited to try out all the new things set to be incorporated.

Training grounds changes in Free Fire OB28 update

In a post on their social media handles, Free Fire has provided players with a preview of some changes made to the training grounds.

The post states the following:

“The Training Grounds will receive an update in the next patch! There are three new cool updates coming! Which one are you looking forward to the most?!”

As seen in the preview, emojis for the chat will be added, and users will be able to interact with others using them. Airship 1v1 and Bumper Cars are two other fascinating facets that would enhance the users’ overall experience on the training grounds.

They can check out the following video to learn more about other alterations to the training grounds:

Apart from this, the developers have also released another preview teasing the arrival of a new weapon named “Mini UZI.” Earlier, the gun was available in the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server. It was present in the pistol slot and used the HG (Handgun) ammunition.

Users will be receiving certain rewards for downloading the latest update. This time, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers will be given to the players for logging in between June 9th, 4 AM IST, and June 14th, 3:59 AM IST.

Here are the steps by which players will be able to claim them:

The log in rewards for players

Step 1: They can open Free Fire and tap on the “Calendar” icon.

Step 2: Next, players are required to click on the “Events” tab and press the “Update for rewards” section.

Step 3: After the event starts, users will have a “Claim” option beside the reward.

