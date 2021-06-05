5 best Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire

Free Fire has a vast collection of in-game cosmetic items, and there are several methods that players can use to obtain them.

A Magic Cube is one of the most sought-after commodities in the game as players can use it to redeem exclusive costume bundles. Players can convert 100 cube fragments into 1 Magic Cube in Free Fire.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer’s personal views. Character set choice is entirely subjective and will vary from person to person. There are several other bundles that players can get in the Free Fire store.)

Also read: Raistar vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better stats in Free Fire OB27 version?

Great Magic Cube bundles that Free Fire players can obtain in the game

#1 Duchess Swallowtail bundle

Duchess Swallowtail bundle in Free Fire

Duchess Swallowtail is one of the best female costume bundles available in Free Fire. Players can redeem it using a Magic Cube.

The bundle contains the following items:

Duchess Swallowtail (Head)

Duchess Swallowtail (Top)

Duchess Swallowtail (Bottom)

Duchess Swallowtail (Shoes)

#2 Beast-Arm Mutant bundle

Beast-Arm Mutant bundle in Free Fire

Beast-Arm Mutant is a legendary male bundle that contains the following five items:

Beast-Arm Mutant (Top)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Bottom)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Shoes)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Head)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Facepaint

Also read: How to level up in Garena Free Fire quickly

#3 L.C. Commander bundle

L.C. Commander bundle in Free Fire

The L.C. Commander bundle was released in Free Fire's Diamond Royale in May 2020. It can be obtained using a Magic Cube.

Players will find the following items in the bundle:

Commander (Head)

Commander (Mask)

Commander (Top)

Commander (Bottom)

Commander (Shoes)

#4 Beast-Arm Clone bundle

Beast-Arm Clone bundle in Free Fire

Beast-Arm Clone is the female version of the Beast-Arm Mutant. It was released in November last year but was added to the Magic Cube store in March.

The contents of Beast-Arm Clone are as follows:

Beast-Arm Clone (Top)

Beast-Arm Clone (Bottom)

Beast-Arm Clone (Shoes)

Beast-Arm Clone (Head)

Beast-Arm Clone (Facepaint)

Also read: How to fix lag and high ping in Garena Free Fire

#5 Mystic Seeker

Mystic Seeker bundle in Free Fire

The Mystic Seeker is a male Magic Cube bundle that comes with the following five items:

Mystic Seeker (Head)

Mystic Seeker (Mask)

Mystic Seeker (Top)

Mystic Seeker (Bottom)

Mystic Seeker (Shoes)

How to redeem Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire

Players can follow these steps to redeem Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire:

After opening Free Fire, players should click on the “Store” icon. They should then head to the “Redeem” tab. Players can choose the desired Magic Cube bundle and click on the Exchange option. A dialog box will appear on the screen, asking players to confirm the redemption.

Also read: 5 best costume bundles available in Free Fire this month

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh