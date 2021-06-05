New Hand of Hope gun series in Free Fire: Price, how to get, and more details

Gun skins play an important role in Garena Free Fire. Unlike other cosmetic items that only serve aesthetic purposes in the game, these skins actually affect gameplay by boosting the stats of a weapon while also enhancing its appearance.
The Hand of Hope gun series has finally made its way into Free Fire today, and players can acquire the skins via the “Hope Ascension” event.
In the event, players will have to obtain a specific number of Legends Tokens to be able to get their hands on both the “M1887 - Hand of Hope” and the “Plasma - Hand of Hope.”
Here's how many Legends Tokens players will need to get the rewards:
5 Legends Tokens - M1887 - Hand of Hope
4 Legends Tokens - Blueprint: Safari Riot
3 Legends Tokens - Plasma - Hand of Hope
2 Legends Tokens - Heart of the Dead (Surfboard)
1 Legends Token - The Death Skill (Parachute)
To obtain these tokens, players will have to make spins in the event using diamonds, one of the in-game currencies. Each spin is priced at 20 diamonds, while a set of 5 spins cost 90 diamonds.
The prizes that players obtain via the tokens will be kept in the Backpack. Players can either claim them by moving them to the Vault or exchange 3 items that they do not want for another spin.
Here’s the complete prize pool of the event:
- Legends Token
- Cube Fragment
- Dragon Fang
- Bounty Token
- Resupply Map
- Weapon Royale Voucher
- Diamond Royale Voucher
- Memory Fragment (Xayne)
- Memory Fragment (Maro)
- Memory Fragment (Shirou)
- Memory Fragment (Skyler)
- Memory Fragment (Chrono)
- Memory Fragment (Dasha)
- Memory Fragment (K)
- Winterlands AK Weapon Loot Crate
- FAMAS-Moonwalk Loot Crate
- Double EXP Card (24h)
- Double Gold Card (24h)
- Scan
- Pet Food
- Universal Fragment
- Gold Royale Voucher
- Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate
- Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
- Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate
- Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate
- Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate
- Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate
- M4A1 - Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- Ice Blue Weapon Loot Crate
- Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate
- Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
- Pharaoh Weapon Loot Crate
- Titanium Weapon Loot Crate
- Bumblebee Loot Crate
How to access the Hope Ascension event in Free Fire
Players can follow the steps given below to access the Hope Ascension event in Free Fire:
Step 1: Players should open Free Fire and click on the “Luck Royale” icon.
Step 2: They must then click on the respective spin option on the “Hope Ascension” section.
A random reward from the prize pool will be drawn out.
