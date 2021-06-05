New Hand of Hope gun series in Free Fire: Price, how to get, and more details

Gun skins play an important role in Garena Free Fire. Unlike other cosmetic items that only serve aesthetic purposes in the game, these skins actually affect gameplay by boosting the stats of a weapon while also enhancing its appearance.

The Hand of Hope gun series has finally made its way into Free Fire today, and players can acquire the skins via the “Hope Ascension” event.

In the event, players will have to obtain a specific number of Legends Tokens to be able to get their hands on both the “M1887 - Hand of Hope” and the “Plasma - Hand of Hope.”

The Hope Ascension event has been added to Garena Free Fire

Here's how many Legends Tokens players will need to get the rewards:

5 Legends Tokens - M1887 - Hand of Hope

4 Legends Tokens - Blueprint: Safari Riot

3 Legends Tokens - Plasma - Hand of Hope

2 Legends Tokens - Heart of the Dead (Surfboard)

1 Legends Token - The Death Skill (Parachute)

Items that players get are placed in what is called the Backpack

To obtain these tokens, players will have to make spins in the event using diamonds, one of the in-game currencies. Each spin is priced at 20 diamonds, while a set of 5 spins cost 90 diamonds.

The prizes that players obtain via the tokens will be kept in the Backpack. Players can either claim them by moving them to the Vault or exchange 3 items that they do not want for another spin.

Here’s the complete prize pool of the event:

Legends Token

Cube Fragment

Dragon Fang

Bounty Token

Resupply Map

Weapon Royale Voucher

Diamond Royale Voucher

Memory Fragment (Xayne)

Memory Fragment (Maro)

Memory Fragment (Shirou)

Memory Fragment (Skyler)

Memory Fragment (Chrono)

Memory Fragment (Dasha)

Memory Fragment (K)

Winterlands AK Weapon Loot Crate

FAMAS-Moonwalk Loot Crate

Double EXP Card (24h)

Double Gold Card (24h)

Scan

Pet Food

Universal Fragment

Gold Royale Voucher

Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate

Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate

Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate

Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate

Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

M4A1 - Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Ice Blue Weapon Loot Crate

Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate

Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

Pharaoh Weapon Loot Crate

Titanium Weapon Loot Crate

Bumblebee Loot Crate

How to access the Hope Ascension event in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to access the Hope Ascension event in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players should open Free Fire and click on the “Luck Royale” icon.

Step 2: They must then click on the respective spin option on the “Hope Ascension” section.

A random reward from the prize pool will be drawn out.

