5 MMORPGs to look forward to in 2023

In recent years, MMORPGs have seen a decline in their popularity. But this does not mean that the audience for such a genre is diminishing or that such games are not being developed. In contrast, the gaming community eagerly awaits the release of numerous hyped MMORPGs. Game developers use AI algorithms to enhance the gameplay and create immersive storylines.

With such advancements in technology and game development, 2023 promises to bring forth a new wave of titles that will revolutionize how we experience the virtual world.

In this article, we explore five MMORPGs that are set to be released in 2023 and are worth looking forward to. From epic fantasy worlds to futuristic sci-fi landscapes, they are expected to redefine the online gaming scene.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Lords of the Fallen, Bitcraft, and three other MMORPGs to look forward to in 2023

1) Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen is set to release on October 13. It is an action, role-playing MMORPG developed by Hexworks and published by CI Games. The PlayStation 5 gameplay trailer shows really nice visuals of the game, leaving the player base with high hopes.

The game is a successor to Lords of the Fallen, released in 2014, and will feature cross-platform for PC and consoles. Lords of the Fallen will feature massive battles, huge bosses, and a dark Gothic theme.

2) Bitcraft

Bitcraft is currently under development by Clockwork Labs in the Unity Engine, with no known release date. Here, players will be able to build a new civilization in a single massive procedurally generated world, gaining skills in farming, fishing, mining, or foresting.

Bitcraft is taking a different approach to the sandbox MMORPG genre with its stylized graphics, as seen in its trailer. The developers describe it as a "New Kind of MMORPG." It appears to be a cross between survival and MMORPG genres.

Players will need to build their own towns or settlements, discover ancient secrets, and explore the wilderness. But the main focus would be to form alliances and create an empire.

3) Archeage 2

Archeage 2 is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 and will feature cross-platform play on PC and consoles. It will feature a massive open world with an action combat system, a solid mix of PVP and PVE content, and the ability to build giant ships and sail the open seas.

Archeage 2 is made by the same developers as its previous version, XLGames. The graphics in the game teaser looks absolutely stunning, although it does not have a specific release date. The Korean MMORPG is also expected to have pay-to-win elements.

It will likely have a nonlinear progression and many features from Archeage 1, such as trade routes and housing. Players will be able to build guilds and live next to each other.

4) Legend of Ymir

Legend of Ymir is an upcoming new MMORPG open-world game unveiled at G-star in 2022. It is developed by Korean developers Wemade and MADNGINE, also working on the Night Crows. Since the game is made using Unreal Engine 5, the game's visuals look stunning. It will offer cross-platform play and be available on PC and mobile.

Legend of Ymir is based in a fantasy world with Norse mythology. It will have PVP, PVE battles, dungeons, and mass raids. We will have to wait for the gameplay to see if it really lives up to the audience's expectations.

5) Night Crows

Night Crows was unveiled in November 2022 with one of the most intimidating MMORPG trailers. It is an action MMO built on Unreal Engine 5. Set in 13th-century Europe, the title features royalty, the Pope, and other religious figures that fight against the impending danger bestowed upon the world.

This game's key feature is that it is believed to support 1000-player PVP battles. It will feature cross-platform and will be available on PC and mobile. The trailer reveals astonishing graphics and landscapes. It will have over 16 unique classes, each feeling and looking different. Night Crows is expected to be an extremely fun MMO.

In conclusion, 2023 holds great promise for the MMORPG genre. With these five highly anticipated games, players can expect immersive worlds, engaging gameplay, and memorable experiences.

Whether you are a veteran MMO player or new to this genre, these upcoming titles can potentially redefine how we perceive online gaming. The release dates of the aforementioned games may vary, so keep an eye on official announcements and the developer’s websites for accurate information.

