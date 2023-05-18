Lords of the Fallen: Release date, pre-order details, and more

Lords of the Fallen is a brand new action role-playing game (RPG) that's set to go live later this year. It is a sequel to the popular title of the same name that went live back in 2014. Developed by Hexworks and Defiant Studios, and published by CI Games, it is believed to be at least five times larger than its predecessor.

Based on whatever has been revealed so far, Lords of the Fallen is looking to be a huge release. With the gameplay trailer that's just gone live, this game has the potential to deliver some solid storylines along with some really good combat sequences.

When can you pre-order Lords of the Fallen?

LORDS OF THE FALLEN @lotfgame Unleash the Darkness.



Out Friday 13th Oct, pre-order the all-new action-RPG LORDS OF THE FALLEN on PC, PS5 & Xbox X/S. Unleash the Darkness.Out Friday 13th Oct, pre-order the all-new action-RPG LORDS OF THE FALLEN on PC, PS5 & Xbox X/S. https://t.co/rdkYWf48TQ

Lords of the Fallen is expected to go live on October 13, 2023. Given that it is still slightly far away, the developers might shift the release date should the need arise. However, there isn't any information about them doing so at this point in time. The title will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC only.

The game was first announced at The Game Awards 2022 and pre-orders have finally gone live. Just like most titles, it will have three specific editions, namely: Standard, Deluxe, and Collector. The Standard offering will contain the base game only, while the Deluxe and Collector's Editions will allow players to start with the Dark Crusader class from the very beginning.

LORDS OF THE FALLEN @lotfgame



Only available with the LORDS OF THE FALLEN Deluxe Edition. Pre-order Now: Burn a brighter light through the darkness with EXCLUSIVE bronze, silver, & gold armour tincts.Only available with the LORDS OF THE FALLEN Deluxe Edition. Pre-order Now: lotfgame.info/preorder Burn a brighter light through the darkness with EXCLUSIVE bronze, silver, & gold armour tincts.Only available with the LORDS OF THE FALLEN Deluxe Edition. Pre-order Now: lotfgame.info/preorder https://t.co/Zv0ENDE5rI

The Collector's Edition will also include a 10" model of the Dark Crusader, along with some other collectibles that include, but are not limited to, artbooks, posters and more.

When it comes to pre-ordering, players will need to keep in mind that only the Standard and Deluxe Editions will be available for pre-order on stores like Epic Games or Steam. For the Collector's Edition, they will have to check in with their local retailers.

Based on the information that's available, it's hard to predict if the story in the Lords of the Fallen will be independent or if it will be related to its predecessor. Furthermore, with the Summer Game Fest starting in a few weeks, fans can expect to receive more information about this title over the course of the event itself.

With that said, based on everything that's been revealed so far, this title has the potential to leave a mark in the ARPG segment. However, one can only hope that it will be playable at launch, unlike most of the other major titles that have gone live this year.

