The Lords of the Fallen gets first gameplay reveal in The Game Awards 2022: Expected release window, gameplay elements, and more

The Game Awards 2022 certainly had a lot in store for the wider gaming community in terms of new game reveals, nominations, and announcements.

One of the most exciting reveals on the show earlier today was the gameplay trailer for The Lords of the Fallen, an upcoming action RPG game being developed by HEXWORKS and published by CI Games.

Based on the trailer, it seems like the upcoming franchise entry will continue along its 2014 prequel's path and stick to the Soulslike formula in terms of settings, narrative elements, and combat.

The game was first revealed during Gamescom's Opening Night Live back in August 2022, with the trailer recently dropped at The Game Awards marking the first time that fans have been treated to gameplay elements from the title.

The developers are yet to provide an official release date for the upcoming game, but the release window is charted to be sometime in 2023.

The Lords of the Fallen gets a 2023 release window at The Game Awards 2022

The previous franchise entry, Lords of the Fallen, was released way back in 2014. Its sequel, The Lords of the Fallen, announced a 2023 release window, but the exact release date has not yet been confirmed by the developers.

Nevertheless, fans are speculating its release to be in the latter half of 2023, and its release date might be close to that of FromSoftware’s Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon release.

The 2014 title failed to take off as a franchise, with the sequel running into its fair share of development issues over the years. Later on, the sequel was rebranded as a reboot of the franchise and revealed for the first time on Gamescom.

The Lords of the Fallen showcase at The Game Awards revealed a fair amount of gameplay, featuring a cooperative experience at its very core. The title will be set 1,000 years from the events of the original Lords of the Fallen with a brand new narrative.

Considering that cooperative gameplay is a major element, two players will be able to band together for an uninterrupted and exciting online experience.

The gameplay trailer at The Game Awards 2022 has made the title one of the most anticipated releases for 2023. The Lords of the Fallen will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, providing an expansive RPG experience filled with NPC quests, compelling characters, and a rich narrative.

