"This post is deja vu from last year": Reddit reacts after player calls for Destiny 2 Solstice boycott

Destiny 2 Solstice is an event that happens every year in the game. According to lore, this event is conducted to celebrate the achievements of the Vanguard over the past year. As is with every iteration, Solstice features a brand-new set of cosmetics, including armor ornaments, Sparrows, and ships. However, most of these are locked behind a paywall.

Over the past few seasons, players have complained about the increase in microtransactions in the game. To make matters worse, Bungie also hiked the price of the season pass. Keeping all these in mind, one individual called for a boycott with respect to Destiny 2 Solstice, but Reddit wasn't having it at all.

Players respond to a Destiny 2 Solstice boycott

The Destiny 2 community is known for rallying troops on social media for a cause. Banking on this habit, one Redditor tried to rally everyone on Reddit to boycott Solstice in a protest against the rising number of microtransactions in the game.

One individual responded to the post by saying that even if all the members of the subreddit came together, it would still amount to only five percent of the playerbase.

Others pointed out whales within the community. Despite many not buying items from the Eververse Store, some whales would do otherwise, raising the overall worth of the items sold.

Another individual drew parallels to a similar post on the Modern Warfare 2 subreddit, where players had decided not to buy the $30 battle pass. However, after a few days, that battle pass grossed the highest sales on Steam.

Interestingly, the situation depends on the ones who make the purchase, as opposed to those who don't. As one individual rightly pointed out, these premium items are aimed at those who purchase them regularly. Although the number is small, they buy enough items to make the count. This is seen in Gacha games as well.

Another individual opined this post was only valid if players were forced to buy items from the Eververse Store. As everyone knows, the Eververse Store only deals in cosmetic items. The same holds true for the Destiny 2 Solstice event pass. There's no obligation for players to buy something.

Currently, it's nearly impossible for players to boycott a major event like Destiny 2 Solstice. Moreover, as those on the subreddit noted, most fans on social media have a herd mentality. If there's a content creator who says something, it's likely to be the truth.