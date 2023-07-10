"Rest in peace guardian": Destiny 2 players pay respects to member of the community by participating in Gambit matches

Destiny 2 has one of the most wholesome communities in gaming. Earlier this year, when Lance Reddick passed away, players got together to pay their respects to Commander Zavala. As spotted on Twitter, gamers are coming together to mourn yet another Destiny 2 gamer who perished a few days ago. Many content creators took to Twitter to share the story of this individual.

Players rallied to these posts and offered their condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased gamer, Derek Hartz.

Destiny 2 community on Twitter pays respects by playing Gambit matches

Derek Hartz, according to a community member claiming to be their friend, lost his life in an "act of violence." The post stating this first surfaced on Reddit and subsequently made it to Twitter. As mentioned by the original poster going by Complex-Piccolo3026, Derek loved playing Gambit and was a Titan main.

In his request on Reddit, the individual asked if all the Titans in Destiny 2 could play at least one Gambit match with the Thundercrash super in his memory. And the community did not disappoint. Many gathered on the Reddit thread itself to pay their respects to Derek.

Many individuals who didn't have a Titan build mentioned that they would use Supers from their respective classes to melt enemies in Gambit. Others stated that they would leave Titans alone when they invaded through the portal.

Many prominent Destiny 2 content creators also took to Thundercrashing in Gambit to pay their respects to Derek.

What's heartwarming is that Gambit is a mode many players stay away from generally, primarily because it's remained untouched by the developers for so long.

Yes, certain issues have been addressed of late. However, the lack of new maps and presence of certain bugs have caused players to step away from this mode in Destiny 2. Despite that, gamers played it for a Guardian who loved the game mode.

With Bungie giving this title a major overhaul in the Lightfall expansion, it will be worth seeing if Gambit gets some love in the next few months. However, considering that this game's developers are preparing for the final expansion of its current saga, major changes to that mode might go live sometime in 2024. This, for now, is just speculation.

