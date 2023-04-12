Destiny 2 players are farming Gambit for two amazing weapons

Destiny 2 players don't necessarily show a lot of love to Gambit. This is the only PvEvP activity in the game, where teams consisting of four players face off against each other. Each has to clear a wave of AI enemies and collect motes that they can then use to summon a Primeval. The first to defeat this monstrosity wins the match.

The only catch is that while the teams are fighting and killing these AI enemies, players from the other team can invade the arena and target the other players. Overall, the concept is very interesting and fun. While this mode hasn't received many updates in a long while now, players are returning to this mode to farm two very specific weapons.

Trust and Borrowed Time are making players focus on Gambit in Destiny 2

Gambit is a playlist activity in Destiny 2, and quite similar to other playlist activities, it has its own set of weapons and armor. With the arrival of Lightfall, Bungie added a plethora of new and reprised weapons to the Gambit loot pool. The Trust hand cannon was one of them.

Trust is a fan-favorite weapon that was introduced back in Season 4 and managed to establish a place for itself within the hand cannon meta. Although the 180 RPM hand cannons aren't in good shape right now, it's too early to say if the 20% hand cannon buff will make any difference with this weapon. It just feels good to own this weapon once again, especially with the updated perk pools.

This weapon now drops with perks like Incandescent, which is absolutely important for any Solar build in Destiny 2. Apart from that, players who wish to use it in PvP should look for perks like Rangefinder.

The other weapon in question is the Borrowed Time Solar SMG. In Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, The Immortal SMG and its Adept variant have been shredding through players in the wink of an eye.

Now, the Borrowed Time might not be as powerful as The Immortal, but it definitely knows how to get the job done.

Although it does not have the Target Lock perk, it drops with a special Gambit perk known as Field Tested. So whenever players deal damage with it they get a short boost to weapon handling, stability, and reload speed. When paired with perks like Rangefinder and Rampage, the weapon performs really well in PvP matches.

Unfortunately, Trust does not drop with the Field-Tested perk, which is slightly disappointing to see. But either way, players are in love with the fact that this weapon is available once again in Destiny 2 in the first place.

