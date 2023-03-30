How to get the Ace of Spades in Destiny 2 Lightfall

The Ace of Spades is one of the best hand cannons in Destiny 2. This weapon was introduced during the Forsaken expansion and was used by the former Hunter Vanguard Cayde-6, making it a fan favorite.

The Ace of Spades is an all-around weapon that performs well in both PvP and PvE activities. Its versatility has earned it a cult following among Destiny 2 players. Here's how you can get this weapon in Lightfall.

How to unlock the Ace of Spades Exotic hand cannon in Destiny 2 Lightfall

At the time of writing this article, the only way to unlock the Ace of Spades Exotic hand cannon in Destiny 2 Lightfall is by purchasing it from the Monument to Lost Light (Exotic Archives) in the Tower.

Prior to this, players had to complete the Forsaken campaign to unlock the weapon. Bungie vaulted the expansion with the addition of Beyond Light, but the weapon has stayed in the game.

How to unlock the Ace of Spades catalyst

As of now, there's no specific way to unlock the catalyst for this weapon. Once you've picked it up from the Exotic Archives, the catalyst will drop randomly when you complete playlist activities. The drop rates are very low, and the difficulty of the activity you're participating in does not affect the drop rates for the Ace of Spades catalyst in Destiny 2.

Why is this weapon so popular?

Despite being a kinetic weapon, the Ace of Spades works very well with Solar builds and behaves a lot like a Solar hand cannon. This weapon is an absolute beast in the hands of a player with good aim.

There are perks that make this weapon so deadly. The first perk is known as Firefly and activates when you get a precision kill. When this perk is activated, the enemy you've defeated with precision damage will explode and deal Solar damage to combatants nearby. It will also give you additional reload speed.

The second perk is the Intrinsic Perk on this weapon and is known as Memento Mori. Whenever you reload the weapon after a kill, you gain a stack of high-damage rounds. When this perk is active, you'll also be able to access the radar when aiming down the sights.

If you have the catalyst masterwork, then the Firefly perk will cause an even larger explosion and deal damage in a wider radius. Although both these perks are simple, they work very well in both PvP and PvE activities. Hand cannons have always had a cult-like following in Destiny 2, and it's safe to say that the Ace of Spades is the king of all hand cannons in the game.

