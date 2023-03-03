How to get the Trust Hand Cannon in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is an online looter shooter set in the sci-fi solar system. Players can create a guardian and grind gear like armor and weapons to strengthen them. Weapons come in various types, like hand cannons, auto rifles, sniper rifles, etc.

Hand Cannons are consequential weapon types in the primary class that strike a balance between range and damage. All the best weapons in this category boast their unique strengths and weaknesses. Hand Cannons can be an excellent choice in the PvP arena but are seldom picked for PvE by the community.

The Trust is a legendary Hand Cannon in Destiny 2, widely known for its punchy shots and decent rolls. It is a great choice for PvP situations, but players have much better options. Regardless of its use, this guide will cover how to get this gun in Destiny 2.

The Trust Hand Cannon can be received as a drop in Destiny 2

Here are a couple of different spots from where The Trust can be obtained from:

1) Gambit

This is a Player versus Player versus Environment game type where two teams of guardians compete to collect points by killing enemies. These points need to be banked at the center of the map to count towards the total. Killed players will drop half their points. Banking five, ten, or fifteen points will spawn a powerful enemy in the opponents' banks that they must take down to continue banking points.

Completing matches awards the player with weapons and gear, and the Trust can be one of them.

2) Bounties

These are special tasks given out by vendors that require guardians to kill a specific number of enemies or a specific type of enemy, etc. Bounties reset daily except for the weekly tasks. Upon completion, players will receive a reputation as awards and random loot, with the Trust Hand Cannon being one of them.

3) Menagerie

A team of six guardians heads into the menagerie to complete various objectives to earn points. Enough points allow them to access the boss room, where they will fight one of the three rotating bosses.

There are seven types of encounters players can get. At the end of each run, players will be rewarded with random loot, and the trust has a chance of being one of them.

Players must place a rune of desire in the top slot and a purple rune on the left to guarantee trust.

Stats of the Legendary Hand Cannon Trust in Destiny 2

The Trust is a highly accurate legendary hand cannon with a predictable vertical recoil due to its precision frame. It fires incredibly fast, with it having 180 rounds per minute.

Outlaw and explosive payroll are the rolls that are used most often on this gun. It has significant recoil, fire rate, and damage and is an excellent choice for Player versus Player. It is also great in PvE and in gambit arenas.

Poll : 0 votes