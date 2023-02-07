How to bounty prep for Destiny 2 Lightfall? (2023) 

Destiny 2 Lightfall is only three weeks away from being live on official servers. Players worldwide will experience a brand-new sandbox alongside seasonal activities, locations, subclass, weapons, and more. Hence, it is always an excellent idea to be a step ahead of any upcoming content, seasonal or expansion.

Bounty prepping is one way to go about when it comes to getting a head start in a new entry. It lets everyone achieve multiple EXPs at once, granting season pass ranks alongside artifact bonuses and mods early in the game. With approximately three weeks remaining for Lightfall, there is still a lot of time to gather bounties across the system.

The following article will guide you through all the vendors and bounties you can obtain to prepare your characters for EXP in Destiny 2 Lightfall and Season 20.

Bounty prepping guide for Destiny 2 Lightfall and Season 20 (2023)

1) Vendors to visit

Before seasonal challenges became a thing in Year 4, bounties were the primary source of EXPs in Destiny 2. Players could run around and gather as many bounties as possible since completing them would provide chunks of EXPs simultaneously. Some of the notable vendors for bounty-picking are as follows:

Petra Venj on Dreaming City

Starhorse on Xur's Treasure Hoard

Shaw Han on Cosmodrome

Eris Morn and Lectern on Moon

Variks on Europa

Hawthorne on the Tower

Shaxx on the Tower

Banshee-44 on the Tower

Zavala on the Tower

Drifter on the Tower

Fynch on the Throne World

Devrim Kay on EDZ

Failsafe on Nessus

Please note that seasonal bounties will not count or stay after the start of Lightfall, which includes anything from HELM, Eva Levante, Xur, or anyone related to seasons. You can choose to pick up daily bounties every day for the next 21 days on all three characters, alongside weekly ones as well.

The trick to holding the maximum number of bounties is not to accept any quests you won't finish. Hence, if you have anything you feel you won't touch in the upcoming three weeks, it's best to abandon them and start hoarding bounties on all three characters.

2) Why should you bounty-prep?

As mentioned earlier, preparing your character for a large amount of EXP during the start of any season can easily give you enough boost for any content. Bounties are a great way to do this since they can be carried over to any new expansion or season.

The trick is to have every bounty in one character completed, and then accept them simultaneously after acquiring the artifact in a new season. This way, anyone can get the latest mods and have a bonus level in the first week of Season 20.

3) EXP count

The base EXP gain from weekly bounties is 12,000 and daily is 6,000. Pairing these up with buffs such as shared wisdom and well-rested can quickly boost the amount of EXP gain. The total amount of EXP each player can hold is roughly 1.6 million, which equals ten artifact unlocks and seven power bonuses.

