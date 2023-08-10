Bungie announces new Exotic changes for Destiny 2 Season 22

Bungie is bringing a lot of changes to multiple Exotic armor pieces in Destiny 2 Season 22. Most of the Exotic armor pieces in the game were doing well, but there were several others that required a lot of balancing in order to improve their position in the meta. In most cases, these new changes are buffs, but there are also a few nerfs.

Exotics have always played an important role when it comes to build crafting in Destiny 2. With these changes being implemented in Season 22, some of the older builds in the game will become relevant once again, while new builds will come to life.

With that said, here's a list of all the Exotic item reworks that are due to arrive in Destiny 2 Season 22.

Foetracer, Renewal Grasps, and multiple other Exotics to receive reworks in Destiny 2 Season 22

For Destiny 2 Season 22, Bungie has selected a few Exotics for each class and will be giving them a much-needed rework. With that said, here's a quick rundown of all the changes for each and every class:

Hunters

Knucklehead Radar: Starting in Season 22, the Knucklehead Radar will have all the perks of the Foetracer added to it. With this change, the helmet will be a must-have for every Hunter willing to make a name for themselves in the PvP sector.

Foetracer: Considering that Foetracer’s perks will be added to the Knucklehead Radar, the developers had to do something to stop this item from becoming irrelevant. This is new perk will be quite similar to Monochromatic Maestro. Whenever you deal damage with one of your abilities, the weapon that matches your subclass will receive bonus damage. Moreover, whenever you defeat an enemy with your abilities or with a weapon that matches your subclass type, you'll generate a subclass-specific collectible.

Lucky Raspberry: The new rework will make the Lucky Raspberry a bit more useful in PvE activities in Destiny 2 Season 22. The way it’s designed, this Exotic will work really well with the Arcbolt Grenade. Every time an enemy is damaged by a grenade, you will receive bonus grenade energy. Moreover, these grenades will be able to stun Overload champions by default.

Renewal Grasps: This Exotic worked well with Duskfield Grenades. However, the grenades were heavily nerfed, making the Stasis build obsolete. In the new season, Bungie will be reversing these nerfs, making the Stasis build with Renewal Grasps relevant again.

Titans

Icefall Mantle: Whenever you score rapid kills with Stasis weapons and abilities, you receive an escalating damage bonus for all your Stasis weapons. Whenever you deploy your shield (class ability), you receive the highest amount of bonus damage to your Stasis weapons.

Doom Fang Pauldrons: Rapid Void kills will grant you escalating bonus Void weapon damage. You receive max bonus weapon damage when you score a Void melee kill.

Path of the Burning Steps: Solar Grenade kills will give you the highest amount of bonus Solar weapon damage.

Eternal Warrior: Whenever your Fist of Havoc Super ends, your Arc weapons will receive bonus damage for 30 seconds.

ACD/0 Feedback Fence: This Exotic will see a complete rework of its perk in Destiny 2 Season 22. Taking melee damage while this item is equipped will grant you armor charge. When this armor charge is active, you will take less melee damage. If you take continuous melee damage after this, you will emit a burst of Arc energy that damages and jolts targets in a radius around you. This damage will be directly proportional to the amount of Armor Charge stacks consumed.

Hallowfire Heart: After the reworks in Destiny 2 Season 22, this Exotic will be generating a lot of Sunspots rather than Solar ability energy. Your abilities will regenerate quicker when your Super is fully charged.

Warlocks

Astrocyte Verse: Following the reworks, this Exotic will cause enemies near you to turn Volatile whenever you're using Blink. When you're using the Nova Warp Super, the Dark Blink ability will not consume any Super ability.

Geomag Stabilizers: With this Exotic equipped, you will receive bonus Super energy whenever you pick up Ionic Traces.

Wings of Sacred Dawn: This Exotic will now allow you to stay airborne longer. In fact, whenever you get a kill with Solar weapons while aiming down the sights, they're automatically reloaded from the reserves.

Winter's Guile: Targets struck by your Stasis melee ability will always shatter after a short period of time.

While these are the only reworks that have been announced so far, Bungie is already working on a fresh set of reworks that will be revealed after Destiny 2 Season 22. These reworks look really good in theory, but how they perform in the game remains to be seen.