5 best Destiny 2 Stasis Fragments for Warlocks

With proper stasis fragments, Stasis Warlocks are some of the strongest Guardians in Destiny 2. They are powerful end-game PvE content slayers capable of breezing through Master raids and Grandmaster Nightfalls. They are also viable in PvP, although some classes may excel more in this kind of setup. Still, choosing a variety of powerful aspects and fragments to be incorporated into your build is paramount in achieving success for this class.

There exists a number of Stasis Fragment options in the game, so it is important to choose one that matches your class' gameplay and abilities. For Stasis Warlocks, crowd-controlling through freezing abilities is your primary means of getting around the battlefield.

Here are the best Destiny 2 Stasis Fragments to complement this kind of playstyle.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Whisper of Bonds and four other best Destiny 2 Stasis Fragments for Warlocks

1) Whisper of Torment

The Whisper of Torment recharges your grenade energy (Image via Bungie)

Not only are grenades some of the most reliable damage dealers in Destiny 2, but they also have unique special effects that can be used to your advantage. To maximize its use on the battlefield, you will want to use them as much as you can by incorporating fragments that boost your grenade energy. The Whisper of Torment excellently tackles this issue.

By utilizing this Stasis Fragment, you get 5% grenade energy whenever you receive damage from enemies. Since this effect procs once if you receive damage from multiple enemies, it's great in PvP encounters. If used efficiently, you can use your grenades every 20 seconds, which is a significant impact on your Stasis Warlock gameplay.

2) Whisper of Fissures

This fragment goes well with the Coldsnap Grenade (Image via Bungie)

If your build heavily relies on shattering Stasis Crystals for damage output, using the Whisper of Fissure is a no-brainer. This Stasis Fragment significantly increases burst damage and affected area when you destroy Stasis Crystals or eliminate frozen targets.

Shadebinders, a stasis-based subclass of Warlock, are the ones to reap the full benefits of this fragment because of their abilities. Simply freeze your enemies by launching your Coldsnap grenade and inflicting damage to initiate a powerful explosion. It's a reliable tool both in PvP and PvE.

3) Whisper of Bonds

Whisper of Bonds is perfect for Super-reliant builds (Image via Bungie)

In Destiny 2, ultimate abilities called Supers are the most powerful skills in your character's arsenal. While you would want to use them often, they have long recharge times. The Whisper of Bonds tackles this matter, albeit at the expense of some attributes.

In exchange for 10 Intellect and Discipline, this Stasis Fragment grants 2.5% Super energy every time you eliminate a unit. While this may appear insignificant, it's actually really effective for those who have AoE abilities in their kits. Shadebinders will particularly find this very useful, especially with their Coldsnap Grenade ability.

You can toss your grenade in the open to freeze and eliminate enemies to gain a significant amount of Super energy. If used correctly, you can actually recharge your ultimate in under a minute. It's perfect for Warlocks running on a super-reliant build.

4) Whisper of Conduction

Whisper of Conduction is best paired with the Whisper of Rime fragment (Image via Bungie)

The Whisper of Conduction is quite a unique one, and it might be underwhelming if used incorrectly. Using this Stasis Fragment, stasis shards will track toward your location. This is best used with Whisper of Rime because each shard grants you either heal or overshield depending on your health bar.

This combination is a great way to sustain yourself on the battlefield and can even increase your outplay potential in many PvP scenarios.

This Stasis Fragment also grants 10 Resilience and 10 Intellect.

5) Whisper of Chains

Whisper of Chains is a great defensive fragment (Image via Bungie)

If you are looking to add more defensive Stasis Fragments to incorporate into your kit, the Whisper of Chains fragment would be a great pick. It reduces damage taken by 40% in PvE and 15%in PvP when you are near frozen enemies or friendly Stasis crystals. Friendly Stasis Crystals are those produced by Glacier Grenade, Salvation's Grip, or the Glacial Quake Super.

Shadebinders are more likely to pick this up because their kit specializes in freezing enemies. Simply stay close to your frozen target to reduce incoming damage.