With under three weeks remaining before Destiny 2 Season of the Deep settles in, Bungie has updated the community with a recent blog post regarding ability tuning. While next season will overhaul many in-game mechanics, players can expect several buffs and nerf across all three classes. To summarize everything in store for Season 21, each class and its Strand subclass will receive new Fragments and Aspects.

Every super ability will gain resistance against PvE enemies as well, alongside having their damage increased in PvE for the most part. The following article lists the upcoming tuning abilities for all three classes.

Disclaimer: The following article is based on patch notes provided on Bungie's official website.

All Destiny 2 Season 21 super ability tunings listed by Bungie ahead of release

1) Aspect buffs

Voidwalker Void subclass (Image via Destiny 2)

All three classes will be able to provide an extra Fragment slot based on the following Aspects:

Hunters: Gunpowder Gamble, Shatterdive, and Trapper's Ambush.

Titans: Bastion, and Juggrnaut.

Warlocks: Chaos Accelerant.

This will allow players to create load-outs with more synergies tied to Fragments. Players should note that Season of the Deep will also add new Aspects for every class' Strand subclass.

2) Super changes

Before going into additional details regarding each class and their super changes, Bungie has confirmed a global increase in damage resistance by 20% against PvE enemies. With that out of the way, here are all the changes that will be implemented at the start of Season 21:

I) Hunters

Hunter with their Golden Gun portrait (Image via Destiny 2)

Golden Gun (Marksman and Deadshot) damage buff against PvE enemies by 20%.

Arc Staff damage increased by 20% against PvE enemies.

Spectral Blades damage buffed by 35% in PvE. (Will weaken enemies on heavy hits)

Gathering Storm damage against players increased from 200 to 300.

Delayed lightning strike damage vs. players increased from 300 to 500.

Lingering lightning tick damage vs. players increased from 40 to 60.

Now deals increased damage vs. Well of Radiance and Ward of Dawn.

II) Warlocks

Warlock subclass Void screen (Image via Destiny 2)

Nova Warp increased PvE damage by 15%.

Nova Bomb increased PvE damage by 20%.

Stormtrance increased PvE damage by 25%. (Landfall jolts targets.

Winter's Wrath damage increased against PvE enemies by 10%.

Chaos Reach increases PvE damage by 25%. (Sustained damage on a single target will jolt targets).

Increased resistance against players from 40% to 50%.

III) Titans

Glacial Quake (Image via Destiny 2)

Fists of Havoc light attack cost reduced from 8.5% to 6%. (Heavy attack cost from 18% to 12%).

Additionally, increased Heavy attack damage increased against PvE combatants by 33%.

Glacial Quake Shiver Strike thrust speed increased by 10%. (Light attack damage increased by 20%).

Sentinel Shield increased PvE damage by 20%.

Hammer of Sol increased PvE damage by 10%.

Burning Maul increased PvE damage by 10%.

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep is approximately three weeks away, with the new season of Lightfall scheduled for release on May 23, 2023.

