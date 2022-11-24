Newest addition to epilogue might be a possible teaser for upcoming Destiny 2 season

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder's epilogue has concluded, as the community speedran the entire thing. New additions were made after the weekly reset, giving players all the rewards as promised.

One particular addition caught the eye of multiple players. After completing the first milestone called "Clean Up," a Rasputin-themed sweeper bot was placed within the Eliksni Quarters. The bot can even be found right now.

Skarrow9 @Skarrow9



Is Bungie doing a big tease for next season?? Paul Tassi @PaulTassi The new Sweeper bot has...Rasputin symbols on it The new Sweeper bot has...Rasputin symbols on it https://t.co/pZB7hvoGF5 HE'S RIGHT!!! These Sweeper bots have extra Warmind bits and the Rasputin symbol!!Is Bungie doing a big tease for next season?? twitter.com/PaulTassi/stat… HE'S RIGHT!!! These Sweeper bots have extra Warmind bits and the Rasputin symbol!!Is Bungie doing a big tease for next season?? twitter.com/PaulTassi/stat… https://t.co/KDdbzA5MUD

Leaks and data mines have hinted at next season's theme, with many claiming that the main attraction will be Warmind.

The recent bot addition might be a teaser for the theme, and it makes the leaks more compelling as the days progress.

New themed sweeper bot hints at a Warmind season in the next Destiny 2 entry

Before heading to the Eliksni Quarters, players should deposit 2400 Treasure Coins to get all the rewards in the deposit chest. Other seasonal and planetary materials like Treasure Coordinates and Map Fragments, which will be going away next season, can be used right now.

The sweeper bot was tied to the first milestone in the event, which required everyone to collectively deposit 40 million treasures. Doing so added a staircase and a bot right in front of the player's spawn. Hence, anyone can load up the Eliksni Quarters from HELM and look to their left.

An added Sweeper bot with the first Community Goal completion (Image via Destiny 2)

As shown in the image above, the sweeper bot, one of the many in the game, is similar to the ones introduced in Season of the Worthy.

Back during the Shadowkeep chapter, Bungie opened a special bunker that had the AI of the Warmind. These bunkers had special sweeper bots that looked nothing like the ones in the Tower.

The company recently added another bot with the same theme, right behind the small farm that was set up after Community goal VI. The image below shows an example of the difference between Vanguard's sweeper bot and Rasputin's sweeper bot.

Sweeper bots in the Eliksni Quarters and Tower (Image via Destiny 2)

Rasputin's bot is clean and smooth in its physical appearance, while Vanguard's bot appears to be battered with pale coloring.

There have been several rumors and speculations regarding the upcoming Destiny 2 season, which claim that Rasputin will finally arrive in the game after more than a year. Many believe that it will be 'Warmind' that tells everyone about Neomuna, leading up to the Lightfall expansion.

Destiny Leaks @D2Leaks Some clarification on my S19 plot post.



It's more of a "war preperation" season. Like all pre dlc seasons, it will be leading up to the release. I'm not 100% on gameplay, but don't be suprised if the season is very similar to ones in the past. Some clarification on my S19 plot post.It's more of a "war preperation" season. Like all pre dlc seasons, it will be leading up to the release. I'm not 100% on gameplay, but don't be suprised if the season is very similar to ones in the past.

Reputed data miners have leaked the upcoming seasonal quest to revolve around "war preparations," suggesting that Rasputin will face a greater enemy.

