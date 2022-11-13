Destiny 2 leaks hint at the upcoming theme for next season 

The ongoing content drought and burnout in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder have forced players to look further into the future. The first thing that comes to mind regarding upcoming content is datamining and leaks, and luckily, there has been some minor information on Season 19, its theme, and a few ideas here and there.

Usually, seasonal themes based on the chapter before a significant expansion showcase preparations for the upcoming storm. It seems like the next season will be no different, as renowned Destiny 2 dataminer, @D2leaks, uploaded a post saying that Season 19 will be more of a "war preparation" season.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Destiny 2 leaks, and the final release may not be the same. Readers should take everything mentioned in this article with a grain of salt.

Destiny 2 Season 19 will include preparation for war and potential deaths, according to leaks

The series of leaks regarding Season 19 started on October 27, when @D2leaks surprised everyone with the following post:

"💀 in Season 19"

While this can mean many things, the central character's death is the only plausible explanation. However, many have speculated that the "skull" icon represents an Exo, symbolizing Rasputin's revival in an Exo body. Whatever it might be, there have been no confirmed announcements.

The second piece of information comes from a recent Destiny 2 interview, where Chris Proctor hinted at the arrival of Warmind craftable weapons for subsequent seasons. Some pieces of gear could use new perks, such as Voltshot in Seventh Seraph SMG, Incandescent in the Shotgun, and much more.

Lastly, @D2leaks shared some clarification on the upcoming season's plot. The account uploaded the following post:

"Some clarification on my S19 plot post. It's more of a "war preparation" season. Like all pre DLC seasons, it will be leading up to the release. I'm not 100% on gameplay, but don't be surprised if the season is very similar to ones in the past."

"I'd be surprised if they changed up the model and 6 player match made activity. If it was in the works for a while, I would have heard about it."

The term "war preparation" has been speculated to be leading up to the Lightfall expansion, just how Season of the Lost led to The Witch Queen. While Season 19's title remains unannounced, Bungie always follows a particular process for their seasonal model.

This includes a 6-player activity, a 3-player mission, and seasonal challenges.

However, it will be interesting to see if the company has anything new for Guardians next season.

