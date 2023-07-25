5 best Destiny 2 Exotics for Stasis Warlocks

Stasis made its chilling debut in Destiny 2's Beyond Light expansion, representing a new elemental power granted by the Darkness itself. With its arrival, Guardians got access to three distinct subclasses: the Titan's Behemoth, the Hunter's Revenant, and the Warlock's Shadebinder. These subclasses came with many incredible abilities that led to unique and powerful builds compared to traditional Light subclasses.

With this expansion, Bungie also introduced the aspects and fragments, allowing players to craft even more unique builds and take some old exotics to try them out with the latest builds.

In this article, we'll explore the best Exotics for Shadebinder Warlocks to embrace the power of Darkness with their builds in Destiny 2.

Five exotics to pair with Shadebinder Warlocks in Destiny 2

1) Osmiomancy Gloves

Osmiomancy Gloves (Image via Bungie)

This exotic launched in the Season of the Risen of Destiny 2. The intrinsic perk on these gauntlets is known as Fervid Coldsnap, ideal for enhancing your Coldsnap Grenades and making the ultimate freeze build.

This perk provides an additional charge for your Coldsnap Grenades that has a quicker recharge on direct impact. On top of that, the seekers from Coldsnaps Grenades travel 35 percent further with better tracking while returning grenade energy on hit.

With the Elemental Well mods, this exotic gauntlet was busted inside the PVE contents of Destiny 2. But even after the mod changes in Destiny 2 Lightfall, this exotic is one of the top choices for Stasis Warlocks. With Iceflare Bolts and Glacial Harvest aspect, you can make a Stasis build that'll provide you with Superior survivability with your never-ending supply of freezing abilities.

2) Eye of Another World

Eye of Another World (Image via Bungie)

Before the arrival of Osmiomancy Gloves, Eye of Another World was the best pick for Stasis Warlocks. With its intrinsic perk Cerebral Uplink, it shined in the ability-spam meta.

This perk offers a 50 percent Additional Base ability regeneration rate, which includes your grenades, melee, and class ability. Although it doesn't sound like a lot compared to other exotics, this flat buff is quite potent for the stasis Warlocks, as they have a lower regeneration rate in Destiny 2.

3) Verity's Brow

Verity's Brow (Image via Bungie)

Although Verity's Brow doesn't directly provide any Stasis-related advantages, its intrinsic perk, The Fourth Magic, is ideal for enhancing any Warlock subclass build.

After getting weapons kills with a matching subclass element, this perk will grant the wearer stacks of Death Throws. While active, this buff will give its wearer a grenade damage boost and energy.

To make a never-ending freeze build with this exotic, pair it with Bleak Watcher and Iceflare Bolts aspects along with high discipline. After making the ultimate crowd control build with this exotic, try it in the ongoing Solstice event and earn unique rewards in Destiny 2.

4) Mantle of Battle Harmony

Mantle of Battle Harmony (Image via Bungie)

Next, we have another subclass-neutral exotic, Mantle of Battle Harmony. It comes with an intrinsic perk named Absorption Cells in Destiny 2.

The perk Absorption Cells has two effects on its wearer. Firstly, when you don't have your super, kills with the same elemental affinity weapon as your subclass will grant you Super energy. Secondly, once you've got your super, it converts the damage from the gun into a 25-damage increase for 10 seconds with the matching gun to your subclass.

But before making a Stasis build with this exotic chest armor, remember to pair it with the Ager's Scepter, as using the same elemental affinity weapon as the subclass is the prerequisite of its intrinsic perk.

5) Ballidorse Wrathweavers

Ballidorse Wrathweavers (Image via Bungie)

Ballidorse Wrathweavers was introduced with the release of the latest expansion of Destiny 2, Lightfall. Since its arrival, this exotic is flying under the radar for its complicated perk, Hearts of Ice.

First and foremost, this exotic only works with Stasis Warlocks as it enhances the shatter damage of Winter's Wrath. On top of that, It also provides a 50 HP overshield and 15% increased Stasis weapon damage for 15 seconds to allies within the range of the Shockwave.

As this exotic revolves around Stasis Weapons, pair it with a Stasis rocket to provide big DPS numbers with the weapon buff after your super ability ends in Destiny 2.