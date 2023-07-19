Destiny 2 Solstice materials guide: Silver Leaf, Silver Ash, and Kindlings

Solstice 2023 is back in Destiny 2 to give players access to powerful armor stats and upgrades. The annual event marks the return of a temporary game area called EAZ alongside Bonfire Bash, one of its signature game modes. With the event's return, exclusive currencies and resources such as Silver Leaves, Silver Ash, and Kindling are added to the game.

The event started on July 18 and is expected to run until August 8. This gives players three weeks to gather the event-exclusive resources to maximize Solstice's benefits and offerings. Dive into this guide to know more about these materials.

Destiny Solstice guide: All you need to know about Silver Leaf, Silver Ash, and Kindlings

Silver leaves can be converted to Silver Ash in Solstice 2023 (Image via Bungie)

Silver Leaves, Silver Ash, and Kindlings are the primary materials you use to progress through Solstice. These resources allow you to reroll armor stats and upgrade your armor to tier three, so it's highly recommended you start racking up as many as possible.

Silver Leaves

Silver Leaves can be obtained by completing matches in Solstice 2023 (Image via Bungie)

Silver Leaves are the base material of Silver Ash. These resources alone cannot purchase or obtain anything in the event, but you use them to craft Silver Ash which is utilized to reroll armor stats.

Once you obtain Candescent armor, you can start grinding for Silver Leaves in different game modes, with the exception of Bonfire Bash. These modes include public events, Crucible, Strikes, Gambit, and Lost Sectors. The quantity you get for each game mode varies, so finding a strategy that works for you is highly recommended.

Participating in EDZ public events also speeds up your collection, as completing a heroic version grants you four leaves. Compared to other game modes, this is a quick way to amass Silver Leaves.

It's also important to note that the max cap for Silver Leaves is 100. Once you hit this mark, convert to Silver Ash before farming again. You do not want to spend hours grinding only to find out you're not gaining anything.

Silver Ash

Bonfire Bash allows you to convert Silver Leaves to Silver Ash (Image via Bungie)

Once you obtained enough Silver Leaves, converting them to Silver Ash allows you to reroll your armor stats. You can transform the leaves to Silver Ash through Bonfire Bash game mode.

You should head into the Tower map to access this mode. In the match, you will be teamed with one to two random players where you and other Guardians must defeat waves of enemies in the AEZ and stoke the bonfire in the map's center. It is important to note that you must equip your armor when playing Bonfire Bash and collecting Silver Leaves.

Silver Ash is the only mechanic that allows you to reroll your armor stats in the event.

Kindlings

Gather Kindlings to upgrade your armor tier in Solstice 2023 (Image via Bungie)

While Silver Leaves and Silver Ash allow you to reroll stats, Kindlings upgrade the stats you can obtain. You can upgrade your armor to tier three through Kindling for the best possible armor stats. Because of this, it is highly recommended to max out your armor tier before spending your Silver Ash to reroll.

Kindlings can only be obtained by completing Solstice Event challenges, so finish them quickly to upgrade your armor tier as fast as possible.

Destiny 2's annual Solstice event won't be around for so long, so players need to grind these event-exclusive resources quickly. The event is currently live and will run until August 8.