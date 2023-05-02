Bungie to introduce a new crucible game mode for Destiny 2 Guardian Games

The Guardian Games celebrations are about to begin in Destiny 2. During these, it's every class for themselves. Players earn medallions for their class by completing activities in the game. They can then take those medallions and then submit it at the podium that counts towards their team's score. This event is set to continue for three weeks and will conclude the day the new season launches.

However, this year's Guardian Games is slightly special because there's a brand new limited-time mode for all the Crucible fans out there.

A new version of Supremacy is set to go live during Destiny 2 Guardian Games

The Supremacy mode in Destiny 2 will involve six Guardians fighting it out against another six-member fireteam. At the end of a stipulated time limit, the team with the most number of points will win. However, during the Guardian Games, Supremacy comes in with a twist.

Over the three weeks of the event, players will be able to matchmake by class. What this means is that Hunters will join a fireteam filled with Hunters only, and they'll face off against a fireteam full of Warlocks or Titans.

It's an interesting game mode in theory, and fits very well with the overall theme of Guardian Games in Destiny 2. Since this event is about seeing which class is the best, this mode is a perfect fit because Guardians settle their grudges in the Crucible!

Whenever a player falls in this game mode, they drop a class-branded crest. Picking up this crest will reward the team with points. Now, players can pick up all those that fall on the field, even if it belongs to their teammates in the game.

The side that reaches the specified score quickest or has the highest score when the timer ends will be declared the winner. This is a nice way to score some extra medallions during the Guardian Games.

Given the state of the Crucible right now, the Titans are quite powerful when it comes to PvP, so there's a chance that they might end up dominating atleast this segment of the event, but it would be wrong to rule the other classes out as well. Bungie will also include a Supremacy related quest alongside Guardian Games, and players will also have four additional torches to light at the Tower.

Given that it's a brand new game mode, there should be a triumph as well. There's a chance players might be able to earn the new Guardian Games weapon by winning matches in this mode too. Most importantly, they may have to unlock the triumph in order to guild the "CHAMP" seal, which happens to be the seal for this year's Guardian Games in Destiny 2.

Guardian Games is an event that starts on May 2, and is set to conclude on May 23. The event will end a few hours prior to the weekly reset and the servers may go offline before Destiny 2 Season of the Deep goes live.

