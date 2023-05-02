How to earn Medallions quickly in Destiny 2 Guardian Games

Medallions are the primary currency in Destiny 2 Guardian Games, as players will be able to accumulate enough of them via in-game activities. However, these are temporary drops, available only during the annual event's runtime. With several tiers to collect, the ultimate goal of these Medallions is to help everyone win the event.

This year's Guardian Games will also unlock a new annual event seal for everyone called Reveler. Similar to past events, Guardian Games 2023 consists of several challenges stored within the Event Card. Typically, completing all of them will grant materials and the seal tied solely to the event.

Hence, most of the aforementioned challenges require players to go around and run standard playlist activities and endgame ones. Based on the difficulty tier, everyone will receive Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum Medallions. The higher the tier of a Medallion, the rarer the weapon drops and the more points it offers towards a particular class.

The following article will list all the standard sources of gaining Medallions of every tier.

Medallions for Destiny 2 Guardian Games and how to earn them

1) Low-tier (Bronze and Silver)

Before starting any activity, it is recommended that players begin the introductory quest by talking with Eva Levante at the Tower. Once she gives away a special Class Item, the event activities can then begin. For both Bronze and Silver tier Medallions, start by heading towards ritual playlist activities, alongside seasonals.

Torches in the Tower (Image via Destiny 2)

Quickplay in PvP and Neptune activities can drop low-tier Medallions as well. One of the best activities to farm a bunch of these Medallions should be the Terminal Overload on Neptune. While the activity itself doesn't allow players to exploit multiple chest runs, it starts almost immediately after the completion of one run.

Quickplay (Image via Destiny 2)

For a more F2P approach, Quickplay in PvP is a viable option to gain Medallions at the end of every match.

2) High-tier (Gold and Platinum)

Gold and Platinum Medallions are considered the highest-tier collectibles in Destiny 2 Guardian Games, each guaranteed to drop an exclusive Legendary weapon. Activities including Raids, Dungeons, Nightfall Strikes, Competitive Crucible matches, Trials of Orisis, and Legend Defiant Battlegrounds will drop high-tier Medallions.

Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares (Image via Bungie)

Additional sources include Contender and Platinum Cards, which are equivalent to bounties. Completing them will drop Gold and Platinum Medallions respectively, with a choice between objectives tied to either PvE (Strikes and Gambit) or PvP (Crucible).

Guardians depositing their Medallions (Image via Destiny 2)

Players should also note that each of these Cards will cost Glimmer, with Contender Cards for Gold Medallions going at 1000 Glimmer and Platinum Cards at 1500 Glimmer.

The entirety of the event mechanics is based on these currencies, where players will simply need to follow the aforementioned steps and deposit each Medallion on the Podium under the class' banner.

