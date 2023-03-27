All seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of Defiance week 5 (March 28) 

It seems that Bungie will be keeping seasonal challenges as one of the most important sources of EXP in Destiny 2. With each objective requiring players to calibrate weapons, complete activities, or acquire specific gears, the amount of EXP the game offers in return is essential for powering up.

To summarize the nature of each challenge, eight new objectives will be added with the reset next week. The objectives will include completing the final step of the seasonal questline and acquiring the ritual weapon, with the latter being retroactive for everyone.

The following article lists all the seasonal challenges scheduled for week 5 of Season of Defiance.

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance week 5 season challenges and how to complete them (March 28)

1) Still Standing

Seasonal cutscene (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players must complete the final few steps in the seasonal questline "We Stand Unbroken."

Quest completion required: 1.

Rewards: Challenger XP+.

2) Legendary Liberator

Ascendant challenge (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players must complete the seasonal activity, Defiant Battlegrounds, on Legend Difficulty. A complete guide on Defiant Battlegrounds can be found within this link.

Legend Difficulty Defiant Battlegrounds completion: 1.

Rewards: Challenger XP+.

3) Favored Warrior

Upgrades on War Table (Image via Destiny 2)

Players must earn Favors of Justice, Grace, and Zeal while completing Season of Defiance activities. Bonus progression can be achieved by generating Favors in Legendary activities. Favor upgrades can be found within the War Table located on HELM.

Players must head to the Upgrades section and purchase in exchange for War Table Upgrades from seasonal challenges. Legendary activities can include the NODE.OVRD.AVALON mission from EDZ, or Defiant Battlegrounds:

Favors of Justice required: 10.

Favors of Grace required: 10.

Favors of Zeal required: 10.

Rewards: Challenger XP.

4) Friendly Neighbourhood Guardian

The exotic mission this season (Image via Destiny 2)

Players need to complete a weekly mission pool on Hero difficulty or higher. The highest difficulty available for everyone is the Master at 1840, allowing players to go up against Champions and additional modifiers.

Completion required: 1.

Rewards: Challenger XP+.

5) Unraveling the Sun

Rift in Crucible (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players must play the Crucible game mode and defeat opposing Guardians. However, Strand, Solar, and Void ability final blows will grant bonus progression.

Guardian kills required: 50.

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust.

6) Dredgin' up Victory

Drifter (Image via Bungie)

Completing Gambit matches will be enough to complete this objective. However, bonus progression can be earned via wins.

Progression required: 15.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

7) Adversaries of Humanity

Hypernet Current (Image via Destiny 2)

Players must defeat Taken or Vex bosses within the Vanguard playlist or Strikes. Notable mentions of missions include the Lake of Shadows on EDZ, HyperNet Current on Neptune, and The Inverted Spire on Nessus.

The number of Taken boss kills required: 5.

The number of Vex boss kills required: 5.

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust.

8) Righteous Blade

Glaive (Image via Bungie)

Earning this season's Ritual Glaive, the Ecliptic Distaff will complete this challenge. Players are recommended to run ritual activities on any bonus week, as accumulating a completion streak is enough to reset a vendor's reputation once.

Ecliptic Distaff required: 1.

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust.

