All seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of Defiance week 4 (March 21)

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance will be introducing a brand new set of seasonal challenges for the community. This is primarily to increase the artifact bonus and overall season pass level, as completing every objective will drop a certain amount of experience alongside Bright Dust.

To summarize, the fourth weekly reset in Season 20 will feature objectives related to the seasonal quest, alongside weapon calibrations, The Final Strand questline, and much more. Unlike previous weeks, the upcoming reset will see a total of nine challenges, each being just as important.

The following article lists out all of the upcoming seasonal challenges in week 4 of Season of Defiance and how to complete them.

How to complete all week 4 seasonal challenges quickly in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance (March 21)

1) All That Matters

We Stand Unbroken questline (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will simply need to complete the week 4 version of the seasonal questline, We Stand Unbroken. With the end of week 3, the quest has been left at 17 steps out of 28. The week 4 reset will be the penultimate step in the questline.

We Stand Unbroken quest step completion required: 1

Rewards: War Table Upgrade and Challenger XP+

2) Cunning Liberator

Destiny 2 Defiant Battlegrounds (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players need to defeat enemies in Defiant Battlegrounds using Energy weapons. Bonus progression can be earned by defeating targets using Void or Arc damage.

Weapons such as Funnelweb from The Witch Queen expansion or IKELOS SMG with Volshot can eliminate multiple adds (additional enemies) with just one magazine. Other options such as Gyrfalcon's Hauberk chest piece on Hunters for guaranteed Volatile Rounds are a great way to pile up kills as well.

Energy weapon kills required: 75

Rewards: War Table Upgrade and Challenger XP

3) Focused Defiance

Defiant Battlegrounds (Image via Destiny 2)

Players simply need to decode or focus on Defiant Engrams at the War Table during Season of Defiance. This objective isn't retroactive, leading players to focus again after the reset goes live.

The number of Defiant Engram focusing required: 10

Rewards: War Table Upgrade and Challenger XP+

4) Strandweaver

Destiny 2 Strand abilities (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players will need to complete the "The Final Stand" questline from Neomuna. It can only be unlocked after spending Strand Meditations on all abilities and Fragments on the Pouka Pond. Additional objectives require players to defeat combatants in Neomuna using Sidearms.

The Final Strand completion required: 1

Rapid combatant kills required: 100

Rewards: Challenger XP++

5) Mod Collector

Season of Defiance artifact (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will need to unlock Artifact perks within the Season of Defiance artifact. While this objective is retroactive, doing this again won't be an issue since resetting perks is free for everyone.

Unlocked Artifact perks required: 12

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust

6) Momentum Crash

Momentum Control (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players need to defeat opposing Guardians exclusively in the Momentum Control game mode. Bonus progression can be acquired by defeating players with zone advantage.

Guardian kills required: 50

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust

7) Razor's Edge

Winterbite Exotic Glaive (Image via Destiny 2)

Defeating targets with Swords, Glaives, and Bows will grant progression for this challenge. As expected, defeating Guardians will make completing this challenge a much faster process.

Glaive kills: 60

Sword kills: 30

Bow kills: 100

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust

8) Darkest Nightfall

The Arms Dealer (Image via Destiny 2)

For this particular challenge, players need to complete three Nightfall Strikes. The Arms Dealer will be the featured Strike in the pool with its fourth weekly reset.

Nightfall completion required: 3

Rewards: Nightfall weapons, Challenger XP+, and Bright Dust

9) Precision Calibration

Dead Man's Tale Exotic Scout Rifle (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players must obtain kills with Scout Rifles, Sniper Rifles, and Linear Fusion Rifles by landing precision final blows. Bonus progression will be granted upon defeating Guardians.

Calibration required: 200

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust

