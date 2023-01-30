Destiny 2 weekly reset (January 31 to February 7): Last Iron Banner, Birthplace of the Vile Nightfall, bonus Vanguard, and more 

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has brought forth a lot of activities and weapons for players to delve into. However, things haven't yet ended in terms of Iron Banner and Grandmaster Nightfall, as Bungie has given everyone a small time window to acquire exclusive weapons. This applies to the Trials of Osiris gear as well.

In the upcoming weekly reset, players will get access to the third Nightfall, Birthplace of the Vile, in Grandmaster difficulty. Hence, the scheduled weapon drop upon completion is the Hung Jury SR4 Kinetic Scout Rifle. Other activities involve the Iron Banner, Momentum Control, and Bonus Vanguard ranks.

The following article lists all upcoming content with Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Week 9 reset.

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Week 9 and all upcoming content

1) Iron Banner returns

Saladin Iron Banner vendor (Image via Destiny 2)

Iron Banner will be in the featured playlist within Crucible for one last time in Season of the Seraph. Players will be put inside the Fortress game mode again, where everyone will need to capture points and defeat Cabal turrets to unlock a single capture point.

Further, acquiring this point will start a hunt, rewarding bonus points to the team who have a singular point captured. The upcoming Iron Banner will last for seven days, in which players can choose to unlock the Iron Lord seal and gild it, and acquire various weapons alongside their god rolls.

The two weapons that should be prioritized are Razor's Edge Sword and Frontier's Cry Hand Cannon, since both of them will be vaulted once Season 19 ends. If these weapons are already present in one's collection, they will simply need to accumulate enough Engrams to focus farming the aforementioned weapons.

2) Birthplace of the Vile Nightfall

Birthplace of the Vile (Image via Destiny 2)

As mentioned earlier, Birthplace of the Vile will be the third Nightfall Strike in the Grandmaster pool. Introduced with The Witch Queen expansion, this Scorn-based Strike throws in Overload and Unstoppable enemies, alongside all three elemental shields. Modifiers include Void burn, alongside Scorched Earth, where enemies will throw grenades more often.

The scheduled weapon will be Hung Jury SR4, an adept version of which can be gained upon completing a Grandmaster Nightfall Strike in the platinum tier (defeating all Champions).

3) Bonus Vanguard ranks

Zavala inventory (Image via Destiny 2)

With bonus Vanguard ranks, players can easily reset Zavala's reputation twice and acquire both the ritual Veles-X offerings, alongside the Vanguard ornament. However, reaching rank 16 is quite the task, even with bonus ranks. Thankfully, each completion of activities adds towards progression due to the activity streak.

This way, players can choose to run the Nightfall Strike of the week at lower difficulty countless times. Once the Vanguard reputation bar reaches its max, they can head over to Zavala and reset their ranks to start all over again. Acquiring the Vanguard ornament of Veles-X will also complete the Week 10 seasonal challenge.

4) Momentum Control

Momentum Control (Image via Destiny 2)

Alongside the Iron Banner, Momentum Control will keep players busy in the Crucible. The game mode will allow them to deal increased damage to opponents, which can be great in progressing a crafted weapon's level.

