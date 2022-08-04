Players might get one last mission before Destiny 2 Season 17 ends 

The main narrative of battling with Nightmares might have ended in Destiny 2 Season 17 after Guardians exorcised the Nightmare of Calus. All side characters, including Zavala, Caiatl and Crow are free from their burdens once they bid farewell to their respective Nightmares. However, one phenomenon has been creeping up under everyone's noses.

Since the start of Season 17, the HELM has been getting infected by Egregore. It is a fungus infestation that is associated with Darkness, which now seems to have made its way into the Vanguard through the Crown of Sorrow. While only a part of the HELM is infected right now, the official season cover hints at the Egregore infecting the whole ship, including the War Table.

Egregore in the Season 17 HELM (Image via Destiny 2)

This has led to a few players wondering if there's another quest left before Season 17 concludes on August 23. Aside from Egregore, there are a few additional hints in the database as well.

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted might get another epilogue alongside a few Exotics

Bungie ended the Bound in Sorrow questline for Season 17 in the seventh week, with players defeating Calus inside the Pyramid. However, with only a little over two weeks remaining for next season, players wonder if Bungie has anything else in store. One of the most renowned sites in the Destiny 2 database, Light.gg, has an unreleased quest listed under the ongoing season.

HELM unreleased quest in Destiny 2 database (Image via Light.gg)

The quest description states the following:

High Alert: Anomaly Detected- H.E.L.M.

Travel to the H.E.L.M.

Debrief with Zavala in the Tower regarding the ominous message.

While there haven’t been any official announcements regarding additional quests in Season 17, the aforementioned objectives do confirm a lot that might be in store for players before August 23. In addition, they are expected to get three seasonal Exotics that were listed under Season 17 triumphs.

These Exotics include the Eidolon Shell Ghost, Tymbal Lucidae Exotic Ship and Trauermarsch Exotic Sparrow. While the Ship and the Shell have already been rewarded to players, the Sparrow remains unreleased, leading many to wonder if it is tied to the additional quest at the end of the season.

Season of the Haunted Sparrow located within the Crown of Sorrow (Image via Light.gg)

The Trauermarsch Sparrow is also listed under the rewards given by Crown of Sorrow, which will potentially be rewarded at the end of the season.

