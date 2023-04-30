Destiny 2 Guardian Games: Start date, game modes, rewards, and more

Guardian Games are all set to return to Destiny 2 once again. This is a special event that occurs only once a year. During the event, the three classes will go up against each other and race to score points. At the end of the event, the class with the highest number of points wins the event.

Over the years, Hunters have mostly dominated the Guardian Games, with Warlocks finally taking the podium last season. While there are many interesting things in store for everyone this year, here's a quick rundown of all the details concerning the event.

When does Guardian Games start in Destiny 2?

This year, the Guardian Games event in Destiny 2 will start on May 2. The event will last for three weeks, with its conclusion dated May 23, 2023. Over the course of these three weeks, players will have access to special class-specific event-themed armor cosmetics. Not only that, players will also be able to acquire event-specific weapons as well.

Eva Levante will make a comeback to the Tower for the duration of the event and will act as the main vendor for the Destiny 2 Guardian Games. Players will be able to pick up the event-related quest along with the class item from her.

Players can earn bronze and silver medallions by completing simple activities like Strikes, Gambit matches, and Crucible Quickplay matches. However, players can also purchase contender cards from Eva Levante. These cards will be available for Strikes, Crucibles, and Gambit. At any given point, a player can hold on to two gold contender cards and two platinum contender cards.

The aforementioned cards will reward players with Gold and Platinum medallions, respectively, provided players can meet the requirements. Each gold contender card will cost 1000 Glimmer, while each platinum contender card will cost 1500 Glimmer.

Are there new weapons in the Destiny 2 Guardian Games this year?

Bungie will be introducing one new weapon during the Guardian Games this year. This weapon is known as The Taraxippos. This is the first Strand Scout Rifle in the game and will work very well with Strand builds. It will be interesting to see what perks this weapon drops with.

Moreover, The Title will be making a comeback this year with an updated perk pool. Players can get these weapons either by submitting medals at the podium or by completing events when the Guardian Games is active. The title for this year's Guardian Games is known as "Champ." Players who manage to complete it will be able to unlock the "Reveler" title, provided they have earned the titles for Solstice, Festival of Lost, and The Dawning in Destiny 2.

