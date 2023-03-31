Destiny 2 leaks showcase possible Guardian Games armor sets

The Guardian Games in Destiny 2 is the first of the four major events that Bungie organizes every year. The premise of this event is simple. The three classes in the game are tasked with collecting motes and at the end of the event, the class with the highest points wins bragging rights for the entire year.

Every year, the developers introduce class-specific armor sets. The same holds true for the Guardian Games celebration in Destiny 2 Lightfall as well. Although Bungie has been tight-lipped about the event as a whole, dataminers have managed to give players a glimpse at the armor sets for this year's event.

Destiny 2 leaks indicate a potential sporty theme for Guardian Games 2023

The Guardian Games 2023 will begin on May 2, and will continue until May 23. Over the course of the three weeks, new armor sets will be available for purchase in the Eververse Store.

Since these are event-related cosmetics in Destiny 2, and given that Bungie has been silent about the event for the most part, players might be able to earn these items for free as well.

Just like every other year, the cosmetics for this year's event are also sports themed, and arguably look better than all the sets that have been introduced so far.

Dataminers further believe that these items will be completely customizable. The cosmetics are also believed to have a metal portion that changes based on the standings of the class. There's also a chance that this metal portion could turn static at the end of the event, based on where the classes stand.

For example, if the Hunters win the event, the metal portion of their cosmetic piece could turn into gold. The same applies to other classes as well. This is just speculation for now, and there will be more clarity on this matter once the event goes live.

Is there a new weapon associated with the event?

BungieLeaks @Bungie_Leaks Guardian Games Omolon Scout Guardian Games Omolon Scout https://t.co/xFuIGpvxTi

Dataminers further suggest that there's a new weapon associated with this event as well. The leaks that have surfaced indicate that there's a new Scout Rifle associated with Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2023. This weapon looks a lot like the Hung Jury SR4, which is a very popular weapon amongst the players.

Since it's a weapon straight out of the Omolon Foundries, one of the Origin Traits on this weapon is bound to be Omolon Fuild Dynamics. It could possibly drop with another Origin Trait as well, but what this trait could be is currently unclear.

That said, at the end of the day, these are still leaks and players are advised to take these with a pinch of salt. Although Destiny 2 dataminers have barely been wrong in the past, there's always a first for everything.

