New Destiny 2 Guardian Games weapon has been revealed with a complete perk pool (2023) 

This year's first-ever Destiny 2 annual event is only a couple of weeks away from being live on official servers. Guardian Games 2023 will determine a lead of one of the three classes, as all of them currently hold a point each. However, there have been some changes to the system since the Warlocks won their first title last year. Aside from a brand-new seal and an Event Card system, players will receive a new weapon with perks and Origin Traits as well.

The gear in question here is a new Legendary Strand Scout Rifle, called Taraxippos. Interested players can head to the Destiny API page to learn more about this weapon.

Taraxippos Strand Scout Rifle revealed as the new Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2023 weapon

With each Destiny 2 annual event, Bungie tends to add new gear to the loot pool alongside the existing ones from previous entries. Similarly, Taraxippos will be added alongside the already existing Title SMG from last year.

While the Origin Traits will remain the same, new perks pools make this weapon an interesting addition to the new subclass.

Guardian Games launches on May 2nd! NEW: Guardian Games weapon has been added to our database & the game!

The following is a list of all the perks that will be available within the weapon:

1st column: Arrowhead Brake, Chambered Compensator, Corkscrew Rifling, Extended Barrel, Fluted Barrel, Full Bore, Hammer-Forged Rifling, Polygonal Rifling, Smallbore.

Arrowhead Brake, Chambered Compensator, Corkscrew Rifling, Extended Barrel, Fluted Barrel, Full Bore, Hammer-Forged Rifling, Polygonal Rifling, Smallbore. 2nd Column: Accurized Rounds, Appended Mag, Tactical Mag, Extended Mag, Steady Rounds, Alloy Magazine, Flared Magwell.

Accurized Rounds, Appended Mag, Tactical Mag, Extended Mag, Steady Rounds, Alloy Magazine, Flared Magwell. 3rd column: No Distraction, Outlaw, Zen Moment, Fourth Time's the Charm, Moving Target, Offhand Strike, and Gutshot Straight.

No Distraction, Outlaw, Zen Moment, Fourth Time's the Charm, Moving Target, Offhand Strike, and Gutshot Straight. 4th column: Keep Away, Kill Clip, Encore, Focused Fury, Cascade Point, Hatchling, and Explosive Payload.

Additionally, Taraxippos will be a Lightweight Framed Scout Rifle, firing at 200 rounds per minute, alongside 15 base magazine size. Typically, players will be using it mostly for long-range PvP fights, as well as specific Destiny 2 PvE scenarios.

DestinyTracker 🔺 @destinytrack The weapon can roll with Hatchling. It’s probably Strand. The API just currently says kinetic :) The weapon can roll with Hatchling. It’s probably Strand. The API just currently says kinetic :)

Based on the aforementioned perks, combinations such as Moving Target and Kill Clip will be great for PvP, while Fourth Time's the Charm and Explosive Payload will be viable for PvE. The Origin Trait states the following:

Final blows with this weapon grants class ability energy.

Hence, pairing this weapon up with the Strand subclass will prove beneficial for classes that rely on their dodges, barricades, and rifts. Players should note that Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2023 is set to be released on May 2, and will carry on until the end of the season on May 23.

Both the Title SMG and Taraxippos will be available for purchase from Eva Levante, or challenges tied to the Event Card.

