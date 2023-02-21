How to change armor appearance in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2 currently has a wide range of customization options for players. This includes changing weapon skins, color palettes as well as armor appearance.

Hence, a brief guide on how to change the looks of the armor in Destiny 2 has been discussed briefly in this article. The process of changing armor appearance within the game is called armor synthesis.

It is straightforward to use, but it can also be a bit gritty at times. Apart from that, players will need access to the specific armor pieces beforehand if they want to change the appearance of the sets.

Full guide to changing the appearance of armor sets in Destiny 2

The vendor that allows players to change the appearance of an armor set in Destiny 2 is Ada-1. It is important to remember that changing the appearance in this section means changing the full looks of the set.

In other words, a player might be wearing an armor set from Season of Seraph. However, if they want, they can make it look like the armor set from the Trials of Osiris. As mentioned, players need access to the full Trials of Osiris armor set to do that.

Once they do, players can then begin the process of converting it into an ornament which in turn will be used to change the appearance of the original armor set. In any case, the guide to changing armor appearance using armor synthesis has been provided below.

Changing armor appearance through armor synthesis in Destiny 2

Step 1: Go to Ada-1 in the tower and pick up a bounty

Ada-1 Armor synthesis bounty (Image via Bungie)

Step 2: Pick up a bounty and complete it. The objective of the bounty will vary randomly.

Complete the specific bounty (Image via Bungie)

Step 3: Upon completing the bounty, claim it first. Then go to the Loom behind Ada-1 and deposit the material obtained. Players will get different kinds of materials depending on the class (Warlock, Hunter, or Titan)

Deposit the materials in the Loom after completing it (Image via Bungie)

Step 4: Now open the Character screen, go down, and click on Appearance customization

Go to appearance customization (Image via Bungie)

Step 5: Select a particular piece, check the armor that you want to be turned into a cosmetic, and unlock it

Unlock whichever piece you want and equip it (Image via Bungie)

Once players unlock a piece, they can equip it like any other ornament. However, there is a catch to this entire process. To unlock a full armor set, players must complete 5 bounties in total.

Players can also complete at most 10 bounties in an entire season. Destiny 2 players can only hold one Ada-1 bounty at a time.

Therefore, the entire process of converting a full armor set into an ornament is quite grindy. Only the Vanguard bounty is easy to complete, as the others require quite a lot of time.

Players who have never played PvP might find completing the Crucible and Gambit bounties difficult. The raid bounty can also be a bit troublesome for those players who do not have a dedicated 6-person fire team.

