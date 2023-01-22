Destiny 2 players pitch ideas on focusing Legacy gear and reworking Ada-1

Destiny 2 has undergone many changes within the last few days of Season 19. To grant accessibilities, Bungie has unlocked all the standard mods in the game, granting players infinite access to builds and load-outs. Due to this, however, the role of Ada-1 seems to have diminished quite a lot, with the Black Armory vendor's sole purpose being transmog.

A recent post on Reddit suggests an alternate function of her inventory, since the mods are pretty much worthless on the vendor. Bungie has also announced a way to focus on Legacy gear from Season 20, as players can find the post on October 20's TWAB last year.

Since legacy gear has already been confirmed, players think that Bungie should make Ada-1 more relevant in the game, making her the primary vendor for the function.

Destiny 2 community on crafting sunset weapons for newer players in Lightfall

The legacy focus has always been the center of discussion, especially since the mass sunset with the Beyond Light expansion. Players have always tried to replace the vaulted gear with new ones that get introduced with each season. However, after a year, all weapons get vaulted and replaced by a new season.

DefyFly @DefyFly If you could sunset one weapon in Destiny 2 what are you choosing?



Definitely LW for me If you could sunset one weapon in Destiny 2 what are you choosing? Definitely LW for me https://t.co/sD9WymY6ja

Starting Lightfall, it seems Bungie will be introducing a focus system based solely on Legacy gear from past seasons. While this is currently possible from Xur and Dares of Eternity, beginners are unlikely to gain access to every weapon from past seasons.

Hence, a recent post from Destiny 2 subreddit came from a user called Sychar, who posted the following:

"Now that Ada has lost her core function; she should sell red border sunset seasonal weapons on a weekly reset so new players can still craft those weapons eventually."

It further elaborated:

"I don't think it's too great for new players in lightfall if they can't craft most of the meta weapons in the game like the calus mini tool, brigands law, ikelos SMG, etc. Having them drip fed into the game would be a nice bandaid fix until Bungie can find meaningful ways to add them into the game naturally."

While Ada's primary function was always to sell transmog bounties, everyone agreed that extra inventory space should be put to good use. Legacy gear, which will include weapons and armor from seasons of The Witch Queen, will surely be a great addition to the new player's inventory in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Additionally, Bungie could very well add Destiny 2 Black Armory weapons later in the year. The company has promised to talk more about Legacy focusing on Lightfall and Season 20 in the coming days.

