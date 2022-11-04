Destiny 2 developers hint at the possible return of Black Armory weapons in future seasons

Destiny 2 has been around for a couple of years now. A lot of content in the game has been vaulted, and some of it has been refurbished. For example, the entire Red War and Shadowkeep campaigns have been removed from the game and can be found in the Destiny 2 content vault. Although the weapons can still be earned or purchased in the game, there are currently much better weapons that Guardians can focus on.

However, Bungie has been reworking a lot of weapons of late. Most of these weapons are now dropping with Origin Traits that enhance the weapon in a variety of ways. In a recent podcast, the developers hinted that some of the community's favorite weapons (like the weapons from the Black Armory) could soon return to Destiny 2.

When will the Black Armory weapons return to Destiny 2?

"The moment there's a Black Armory story beat or an Ada story beat or something, you can expect Black Armory weapons to come back."



There's currently no specific return date for these weapons. However, Destiny 2 Weapons Feature Lead, Chris Proctor, mentioned in a recent podcast that if there was a specific arc around a character's story, weapons related to the story would make a return:

“The moment there is a Black Armory story beat or an Ada story beat, you can expect Black Armory weapons to come back. Or if there’s a really strong Saint beat… or Rasputin.”

Although Proctor did not mention a specific date or time for the return of the Black Armory weapons or a storyline revolving around Ada-1, the developers wouldn't really name-drop a character like this without having specific plans revolving around them.

However, this is all speculation for now. If the Black Armory weapons do make a return, they will likely come back with a brand new Origin Trait. It will be interesting to see what the Origin Trait is called and what it does in the game.

Truth be told, it's somewhat unfortunate that Ada-1 is at the Tower and is the NPC related to the transmog system in the game. Here's to hoping that the developers focus on a strong narrative around her in the future, because the community loved the Black Armory back when it was available.

The community would also like to see the weapons from the IKELOS and Seventh Seraph foundries return to the game (provided Rasputin returns as well). Both these weapons generated Warmind Cells. The Warmind Cell builds have recently been nerfed very hard, so having an alternative build here with these weapons in the mix would be something to look forward to.

At the end of the day, it's currently unclear which foundries will return. There are also rumors about the Tex Mechanica weapons making a comeback as well. They might do so eventually, but the timeframe for when they'll return is unclear at this point in time.

Either way, Bungie has done a good job with respect to the crafting mechanic in Destiny 2. Not only does it reduce the grind when it comes to hunting for the perfect God Roll, but it also introduces a brand new layer of gameplay with respect to weapon acquisition and content replayability.

