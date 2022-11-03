Destiny 2 developers to introduce craftable weapons to all raids

Crafting mechanics in Destiny 2 has made the lives of each and every Guardian in the game simpler. Although the grind still exists, getting the perfect God Roll for a weapon has become comparatively easier.

In a recent blog post, the developers announced that the Deep Stone Crypt weapons will be craftable from Destiny 2 Season 19 onwards. As noted from a recent podcast, the developers will be doing the same for every raid weapon in the game, much to the community's delight.

Guardians will soon be able to craft weapons from every raid in Destiny 2

Raids are one of the most difficult activities that Guardians can come across in Destiny 2. These tasks generally require a full fireteam of six members as well as solid coordination between them for proper completion. Not only that, there are several mechanics that need to be activated simultaneously, making teamwork a mandatory aspect in these activities.

For now, the only raid weapons that can be crafted are drops from the Vow of the Disciple raid and the King's Fall raid. Both of these activities are relatively new in Destiny 2, with the latter being reprised from the previous installment of Bungie's fabled looter shooter. The next raid in line to receive craftable weapons will be the Deep Stone Crypt, as noted in Bungie's weekly TWAB from last week.

With the raid weapons being reworked, they will receive a new Origin Trait as well. These Origin Traits will provide even more bonuses to the weapon. Origin Traits were introduced with the Witch Queen expansion, and are related to the source of the weapon. For example, weapons from the Omolon foundry drop with the Omlon Fluid Dynamics Origin Trait, while the weapons from the King's Fall raid drop with the Runneth Over Origin Trait. If a weapon of a particular foundry drops from a specific activity, they will have another selectable Origin Trait.

For example, if an Omolon weapon drops from one of the activities under the Vanguard playlist, it will also drop with an additional trait known as the Vanguard's Vindication alongside the Omolon Fluid Dynamics trait.

To make the most out of all the crafted weapons, Guardians will have to upgrade these weapons all the way up to Level 30. Although some of the enhanced perks are unlocked before the weapon hits that level, each and every weapon perk is unlocked when the weapon hits that level.

Given that the weapons are being reworked, there's a fairly high chance that some of the raid mechanics in popular raids will also be reworked. For example, the Last Wish raid is one of the most difficult raids in the game. However, certain glitches and bugs exist in this activity that makes the entire experience somewhat annoying. If Bungie does decide to rework the weapons, there's a high chance that the raids themselves will receive some changes.

While the rework for the Deep Stone Crypt weapons have been announced for Destiny 2 Season 19, Bungie is yet to make a comment about the remaining raids in the game. With Bray Inheritance being the next raid-specific Origin Trait, it will be interesting to see what the other Origin Traits are once all the raid weapons have been made craftable.

