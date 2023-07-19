How to get Silver Leaves quickly in Destiny 2 Solstice?

Destiny 2 Solstice returns, and players must grind resources to get their hands on some of the game's best armor. Silver leaves, Silver Ash, and Kindlings are exclusively released for this event, and you can use them to reroll your armor stats or upgrade Candescent Armor. The goal is to amass as many resources as possible to gain optimal benefits from the event.

Solstice is a seasonal event of Destiny 2 in which players can score great armors. The 2023 event kicked off on July 18 and features new buffs, weapons, and armor upgrades. To get your hands on these exclusive items and gears, it's time to start grinding for some Silver Leaves.

Destiny 2 Solstice guide: How to farm Silver Leaves quickly

Silver Leaves are important resources during Solstice (Image via Bungie)

Simply put, Silver Leaves are the base materials for Silver Ash, the actual currency you will use to obtain armor and weapons in Solstice. To obtain these resources, you must complete activities throughout the game with your Solstice armor equipped. Any activity will do, but you can earn these resources more quickly in some game modes.

Playing Strikes or Crucible is the quickest way to farm tons of leaves. The Crucible is a PvP game mode where you are rewarded with some crafting items or resources. Crucible is a fast way to rack up these items because the matches are brief, and you can obtain these resources more quickly than with other methods.

Strikes are a great way to earn Silver Leaves (Image via Bungie)

Strikes are completely PvE and award a decent quantity of these leaves. These are three-player PvE activities where you must complete a series of tasks before engaging in a boss battle. If you do not fancy PvP, Strikes are the way to go.

However, if you find Strikes too lengthy and don't mind some PvP action, Gambit is the best choice to farm these leaves. In this game mode, players compete to gather motes from defeated enemies, deposit them into a bank, and finally battle the Primeval as the ultimate boss.

In Destiny 2 Solstice 2023, Silver Leaves serve no purpose alone, but they are necessary to obtain Silver Ash.

You can convert Silver Leaves to Silver Ash to reroll your stats (Image via Bungie)

Once you gather enough of these resources, you can participate in Bonfire Bash to transform these resources into Silver Ash. With this, you can finally reroll your armor stats. However, it is strongly recommended to wait until you have reached armor tier three to get the optimal stats. This can be done through Kindling, another mechanic exclusive to Solstice.

When you upgrade your armor to tier three through Kindling, you get better stat roll chances in Destiny 2. Your Solstice armor will also glow once you reach this max tier, a really great aesthetic to add to your character.

Solstice 2023 went live on July 18. It features new armor sets and a unique weapon called Strand Rocket Launcher. The event won't be here for long, so players are encouraged to make the most out of it.

Destiny 2 is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.