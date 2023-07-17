Destiny 2 Solstice release date, start time, and more

Destiny 2 Solstice is one of the major annual events in the game, as most players can complete their loadouts by tuning their stats. From managing different currencies to grinding armor sets and weapons, each year's iteration guarantees an eventful time for all players participating in them. With the implementation of an Event Card, everyone can also add a checklist to help them remember the different tasks.

The following article will help you keep track of the upcoming event, and everything you can expect once Solstice 2023 drops in Destiny 2. To summarize, the event will go live on July 18 at the weekly reset time. Players can expect a new Strand Rocket Launcher to be added to the game, alongside fresh armor set pieces for all classes.

When will Destiny 2 Solstice 2023 be released in all major regions?

As mentioned, the annual Solstice will start from the upcoming weekly reset time on July 18. The following are all the release times and dates based on the major regions:

India: 10:30 PM (July 18)

10:30 PM (July 18) China: 1:00 AM (July 19)

1:00 AM (July 19) UK: 6:00 PM (July 18)

6:00 PM (July 18) Australia: 3:00 AM(July 19)

3:00 AM(July 19) Brazil: 2:00 PM (July 18)

Players can also expect the major mid-season patch to appear alongside the reset, with its patch notes on Bungie's official website.

What are the temporary currencies for Destiny 2 Solstice 2023?

Much like the previous edition of Solstice, the 2023's annual event will also include similar currencies for players to grind. Since one of the primary objectives for players in Destiny 2 Solstice will be to farm the best armor sets, currencies such as Silver Ash and Kindling will play vital roles.

Here is the list of all currencies for Solstice 2023 and their usage throughout the activity:

Silver Leaves: Available by completing activities.

Available by completing activities. Silver Ash: Can be transformed from Silver Leaves after completing the bonfire activity. Silver Ash can be used to reroll armor stats.

Can be transformed from Silver Leaves after completing the bonfire activity. Silver Ash can be used to reroll armor stats. Kindling: Available only from Event card challenges. This currency can upgrade Solstice armor sets and their stat roll potential.

Event card challenges will be tied to the Solstice triumph as well, as completing one will grant progress to the other.

How does the Destiny 2 Solstice event work?

Adding to the currencies mentioned above, each Solstice event brings in a unique area and game mode, the EAZ. The main objective here is to kill different enemies and bosses as marked via a waypoint on the map, and light up a bonfire at the center. Completing one EAZ activity will turn one Silver Leaf to Silver Ash, a currency necessary to reroll armor stats.

Destiny 2 EAZ (Image via Bungie)

Completing the introductory quest will reward players with the new Strand Rocket Launcher, available with the following perks:

Shot Swap, Pugilist, Demolitionist, Field Prep, Auto-Loading Holster, Impulse Amplifier, Ensemble.

Cluster Bomb, Swashbuckler, Chain Reaction, Envious Assassin, One for All, Hatchling, and Adrenaline Junkie.

