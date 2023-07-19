New Destiny 2 leaks showcase subclass icon and color for The Final Shape

The Final Shape showcase for Destiny 2 is approximately a month away. The community can expect a lot of content from the official showcase scheduled for August 22, hours before the launch of a new season. However, when it comes to leaks, the community always jumps headfirst into new information regarding the game, especially given the current state of it.

The recent leaks regarding the new subclass come from one of the well-known data miners in the community. A few hours ago, the Twitter account of Destiny Leaks uploaded an image of what appears to be a completely new subclass, possible color, and its icon. Typically, the entire post has gotten the community excited for future content.

Disclaimer: This article is based on rumors subject to change. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

New subclass leaks hint at the final Darkness-themed abilities for Destiny 2 The Final Shape

The Final Shape expansion seems to be getting a new subclass according to the leaks. The following post is from Destiny Leaks, which also links to a bunch of additional footage and a short video.

The Twitter post in question had the following statement:

"Possible new super icon and subclass color."

The same thread also contains an upscaled version of the leaked subclass icon. Out of the three primary abilities, the melee had an additional red-colored charge on it, hinting at a possible theme as well. Since the concept of Darkness allows Bungie to have a free mind space, the upcoming subclass can revolve around anything.

Destiny 2 leaks on the Bungie Leaks Discord (Image via Discord)

While there are no gameplay leaks regarding the abilities, readers can expect a more concrete showcase alongside Bungie's program in August. However, here is everything that can be gathered from the leaked footage:

The subclass symbol resembles a shrieker, hinting at a Hive-themed subclass

Red-colored subclass

The Guardian spawning in the short video has a Machina Dei 4 Pulse Rifle from the Curse of Osiris, alongside an Infinite Paths 8 Pulse Rifle from Season of the Dawn. This hints at the reissue of old weapons

Therefore, everyone can now at least be rest assured that Bungie currently has more chance of releasing a new Destiny 2 subclass with the conclusion of the Light vs Darkness saga.