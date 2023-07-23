5 Best Destiny 2 Exotics for Stasis Titans

Destiny 2 has evolved into a juggernaut that keeps enticing new and existing players with its numerous content updates. You can collect a vast array of loot along with a top-notch gunplay experience. Lore enthusiasts will also admire the story elements of the game. The prime highlights of this MMORPG are the three distinct classes and the vast variety of Exotic gear.

Titan is one of the popular classes in Destiny 2, and Stasis is one of the subclasses. Fans who wish to slow down their adversaries with ice-oriented abilities can rely on Stasis. Fortunately, there are a bunch of Exotic gear pieces that can be used by Titans inclined to use Stasis.

Hoarfrost-Z and four other Destiny 2 Exotics that are great for Stasis Titans

1) Hoarfrost-Z

This Exotic gear is ideal for Stasis Titans. (Image via Destiny 2)

Destiny 2 fans can opt for Hoarfrost-Z if they are on the lookout for an ideal Exotic that goes well with Stasis Titans. It has a perk named Glacial Fortification associated with it. When you use the Stasis subclass, this perk transforms the Barricade into a wall of Stasis crystals.

These crystals are bound to slow down enemies, especially those who are near the player. Furthermore, if you choose to stand behind this wall, you along with your allies, can avail of a significant boost to weapon reload speed, range, and even some stability.

You can leverage Hoarfrost-Z in both PvP (Crucible) and PvE activities. This gear piece is instrumental for Destiny 2 veterans to craft a robust Stasis build.

2) Icefall Mantle

This gear has a Glacial Guard perk. (Image via Destiny 2)

If you don’t mind sacrificing some speed, sliding, and double jumping for a short span of time in lieu of a robust defense can try out Icefall Mantle. This Exotic arm piece comes bundled with a perk named Glacial Guard. It replaces the Titan’s Barricade power with an overshield. Whenever the Barricade is activated, this perk triggers a burst that significantly slows down the adversaries.

Throughout its duration, you won’t be able to sprint or double jump. Thus, opt for this gear piece only if this minor inconvenience sits well with your strategy. You can rely on Icefall Mantle in PvE, especially while dealing with aggressive swarms of enemies.

3) Precious Scars

This helmet has a Kintsugi perk. (Image via Destiny 2)

Players on the lookout for an excellent defensive gear item for their Titans must consider using Precious Scars. While this Exotic helmet does not directly impart Stasis-oriented bonuses, it grants some amount of healing.

This can be attributed to the Kintsugi perk wherein executing final blows with weapons (those that match the subclass energy type) triggers a healing effect. Furthermore, when you are being revived or reviving someone else, an overshield is granted for a short span of time.

You can use it in Crucible, but it demands a bit of coordination, especially if you wish to leverage the aforementioned perk and avail of the overshield. You must ensure to use weapons like Disparity which are associated with Stasis damage to trigger the perk.

4) Synthoceps

This Exotic is also ideal for melee builds. (Image via Destiny 2)

You will be enticed to use melee tactics quite often in multiple combat encounters. Such fans will benefit from having Synthoceps in their arsenal. It possesses a perk named Biotic Enhancements which is excellent for melee enthusiasts.

It offers a significant increase in the melee lunge range. You can even avail of enhanced damage to super and melee attacks in instances when they are surrounded by adversaries.

Players who resort to aggressive tactics can use Synthoceps even when crafting Stasis builds owing to the aforementioned perk. Naturally, this Exotic gear is potent in the majority of PvE activities. Crucible players can wreak havoc with a shotgun and Synthoceps equipped to alternate between firing the weapon and landing punches.

5) Cadmus Ridge Lancecap

It comes with Lancer's Vigil perk. (Image via Destiny 2)

Players looking for a direct advantage of Stasis must not ignore Cadmus Ridge Lancecap. This Exotic helmet comes with a perk titled Lancer’s Vigil which enables the Diamond Lances to form Stasis crystals.

Furthermore, impacting vehicles or bosses gives rise to more such crystals. Players using Stasis as the subclass must stand behind Rally Barricade and resort to faster precision hits. You can even execute final blows with the help of Stasis weapons that result in the creation of a Diamond Lance.

Those inclined to try this Exotic gear can delve into this guide on how to obtain Cadmus Ridge Lancecap. You must note that this headgear is excellent in PvE activities due to the perk’s activation being reliant on impacting bosses.

Destiny 2 can be overwhelming for newcomers to the series owing to a vast variety of content and loot. Such players can check out this article covering the five easiest Exotic weapons in this MMORPG.