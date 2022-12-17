Destiny 2 god roll guide: Disparity for PvP and PvE 

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has brought another new set of weapons to the mix, which includes an Aggressive Burst Pulse Rifle. It is called Disparity and is a Stasis weapon consisting of perks like Headstone for PvE alongside Desperado for PvP. Thankfully, it is also craftable.

Players can choose to upgrade the Exo Frame vendor at HELM and gather one guaranteed red-bordered drop each week at the end of a Heist Battlegrounds activity. Obtaining five red-bordered copies will unlock the craftable version at the Enclave.

This lists all the perks you need in this Aggressive Pulse Rifle for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE.

Destiny 2 Disparity god roll for PvP and PvE

1) Usage

The Aggressive Burst archetype is pretty popular among various Sidearms in Destiny 2, such as Forgiveness, Empirical Evidence, Brass Attacks, and much more.

Disparity shoots out four-burst rounds at intervals, with the most Range and Impact a Pulse Rifle can have in the game.

While this is excellent for PvP engagements, it falls short in PvE. However, with the Barrier mods this season, players can utilize these hard-hitting weapons against elites and trash mobs alike.

While the entire setup of perks is directed more towards PvP, it can also be used to dominate the PvE combatants.

2) PvP god roll

Disparity Destiny 2 PvP god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

As mentioned earlier, Disparity shines the most in 1v1 engagements against Guardians in PvP. The best perk combinations you should get with this weapon are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for recoil control and Handling.

Steady Rounds for more Stability on the weapon.

Eye of the Storm for more accuracy as health gets lower.

Desperado for a significant increase in fire rate with precision kills.

Other perks like Outlaw and No Distractions in the third column, alongside Headseeker and Kill Clip in the fourth column, can also be lethal against other players.

The idea is to shut down players as quickly as possible, and Desperado helps a weapon with a slow fire rate achieve this by granting it 600 RPM from 450.

3) PvE god roll

Destiny 2 PvE god roll (Image via D2 Gunsmith)

While Disparity might not be the most popular choice for PvE, it can still be useful in various scenarios, whether it is endgame or standard activities. While the high Impact of the weapon does guarantee quick kills in the game, it's not as effective when it comes to clearing adds (additional enemies) in Raids and Dungeons.

The best perks of the weapon are:

Polygonal Rifling for Stability.

Flared Magwell for Reload Speed and Stability.

Pugilist for gaining melee energy with each kill.

Swashbuckler for increased weapon damage with a melee kill

Headstone is a great option for Stasis Shard loadouts, alongside Frenzy for an overall buff on the weapon while in combat.

Disparity is a great choice against Masters or Grandmaster Champion mobs solely because of its high damage from a decent Range.

