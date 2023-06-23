Destiny 2 community wants variation in weapon types following the latest Raid Exotic 

Destiny 2 has enough weapons to keep its community busy. From absurd Fusion Rifles to the different modes of a Glaive, players can use almost anything to overcome an endgame activity, as long as they are of the recommended power. However, one particular weapon caught the eye of Guardians, which came in the form of a Raid Exotic.

A recent Reddit post has been getting a lot of attention regarding this matter, where players talk about obtaining different variations of existing weapon types. One prime example was the Conditional Finality Shotgun, a double-barrel weapon that can both freeze and ignite an enemy.

Majority of the Destiny 2 community seems to react positively regarding the weapon, wondering why Bungie did not provide enough unique weapons instead of Glaives.

New weapon variations could be a step in the right direction for Destiny 2

The Reddit post in question comes from r_trash_in_wows, who stated the following:

"Instead of more glaives, I want to see more double-barrel shotguns and other twists on different weapon types. Concluded finality is an absolute banger of an exotic and i don't understand how we get a bazillion new glaives a season, but not a single legendary double barrel shotty."

The user also mentioned some of the other changes they wanted to see:

"I'd also like to see some twists on other weapons, like bolt action sniper rifles for example. Or a DMR-style heavy weapon so there is another ranged option other than LFRs and maybe rockets. Think forerunner but as a heavy weapons."

The post essentially talks about different Destiny 2 archetypes that can work very differently from their peers. Conditional Finality, the primary example here, falls under the same category of Rapid Fire Framed archetype. Plenty of other users share the same sentiment while coming up with some crazy ideas for weapons.

While a few members want a Shotgun at the end of a Glaive, some are content with a crossbow in Destiny 2. The idea of Monte Carlo and Glaive's combinations has been talked about for quite some time now, as players speculate how the Kinetic Auto Rifle will alter with a catalyst.

After Bungie's unique take on Lightfall's Quicksilver Storm, alongside Revision Zero Pulse Rifle and Vex Mythoclast as a Fusion Rifle, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for the future.

