Destiny 2's latest expansion Lightfall is a brand-new adventure for fans of the iconic action RPG to fight through. Developer Bungie introduces a bunch of new locations, raids, and amazing gear to grind for.

While the 2017 FPS/RPG is known for its arsenal of solid weapons, armor is crucial to gameplay and builds. They help boost the player character's effectiveness in battle, with many offering unique perks to supplement a specific playstyle.

This brings us to the Cadmus Ridge Lancecap. The head armor introduced in Lightfall pairs amazingly well with Stasis builds. But how do players get their hands on it?

Players must grind to get Cadmus Ridge Lancecap in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Also, one of our Discord community has verified that the postmaster exotic engram trick still works, so if you kept any Lost Sector exotics as engrams in the postmaster from last season, Titans can open them today to get the new helmet, Cadmus Ridge Lancecap.

How do players obtain the Cadmus Ridge Lancecap in Destiny 2: Lightfall? It is not a straightforward process like the Verglas Curve Exotic Bow. Players must complete either Legend or Master Difficulty Lost Sectors on Neomuna. One should try it during the helmet day rotation to get the Exotic Engrams, from which this is a possible reward. Here's a look at this Titan-class Helmet in Detsiny 2: Lightfall:

Overview:

Flavor text: I used to feel cold. Now I don't feel anything.

Armor Perk: Lancer's Vigil - Diamond Lances create Stasis crystals on impact when thrown, with more crystals created by hitting bosses and vehicles. While using a Stasis subclass and behind your rally barricade, rapid precision hits and combatant final blows with a Stasis weapon create a Diamond Lance near you.

The Cadmus Ridge Lancecap pairs effectively with the Behemoth Titan sub-class, thanks to the Diamond Lance aspect. Since players can create Diamond Lances at will, allowing for great crowd control opportunities using Stasis crystals. Pair this aspect with synergetic Fragments and Aspects such as Whisper of Hedrons, and it can boost player resilience while rendering enemies helpless.

What is Destiny 2: Lightfall about?

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Begin your journey. Wield new power. Find strength in your fellow Guardians and triumph in the face of annihilation.



bung.ie/lightfall The Witness and its newest disciple are here.Begin your journey. Wield new power. Find strength in your fellow Guardians and triumph in the face of annihilation. The Witness and its newest disciple are here.Begin your journey. Wield new power. Find strength in your fellow Guardians and triumph in the face of annihilation.bung.ie/lightfall https://t.co/4ZM96fntWu

Lightfall marks the latest DLC content to make it into the ongoing live-service action RPG. Taking place on Neptune, players will visit the neon-clad city of Neomuna. The Witness has arrived to wreak havoc, so players must meet with the Cloud Striders to end it. With the Shadow Legion under the Disciples of The WItness posing a threat, players must watch out for danger at every turn.

The original Destiny 2 game was first released in 2017 by Bungie and publisher Activision. Over the years, it has received numerous expansions and content updates, making it the most feature-rich experience in the franchise. The core gameplay is similar to games like Borderlands, as it is a looter shooter.

Players can participate in both PvE and PvP content, from multiplayer deathmatches to beating dungeons. All in the pursuit of increasing power levels and new Legendary and Exotic gear. After picking their class of choice, there are a variety of weapons to pick from, ranging from pistols and shotguns to snipers and bows. Players must tweak their builds to face off against powerful alien foes.

The base Destiny 2 game and DLC are both available right now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms

